“Like everybody across the country, you want to win this last game before Christmas,” Irish head coach Micah Shrewsberry said. “Because I’m telling you this right now, I'd be a miserable, miserable person for the next three days (if ND had lost), so my wife and kids really, really appreciate this, I'm sure.”

The 5-foot-11 freshman guard, averaging 15.5 points a game, connected on 8 of 18 shots, went 2-for-6 on 3s, and hit three of four free throws for 21 points to nudge Notre Dame over Marist, 60-56, Friday night at Purcell Pavilion.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Markus Burton saved Christmas — at least he did for the Shrewsberry family.

There was nothing especially pleasing to the eye about the win and the Irish teetered, committing five of their 15 turnovers when Marist (7-3) ramped up the pressure over the last four and a half minutes of the game.

But a 5-7 record going into the holiday break never looked so good to a team scrambling for some happy news, following three straight losses. The last was an embarrassing 65-45 defeat to The Citadel on Tuesday night.

That one took its toll on Shrewsberry, and he spread that pain to his club.

Sophomore forward Tae Davis called the effort “inexcusable.”

But out of that dumpster fire of a performance came some good, per Shrewsberry.

“I don't know if I necessarily want to remember this, but, you know, we sat in there as coaches for a long time after the (Citadel) game,” he said. “And we were like, ‘At some point in time, way down the line, we're gonna remember December the 19th, 2023. Because it changed how we approached, really, everything.”

Dec. 20 was a soul-searching day, not a practice day — “a tough day, but a needed day,’’ he said.

“We had to really take these guys all the way back to day one and talk about our culture, talk about our values and what we lean on when things get tough,” he said. “And I thought that there's some tough conversations that were had on Wednesday, but we didn't practice it all.

“We walked through. We got ready for the game, and then Thursday they came out with an incredible spirit. And then in our shootaround today (Friday), I just stopped it … it was about as energetic as you could get.”

Quite a contrast to what he saw going into and during Tuesday’s contest.

Shrewsberry broke it down to “how we treated each other as teammates.

“How we respected the Notre Dame jersey, that Notre Dame tradition, the guys that had passed through here. And I said, I failed these guys in the foundation, right? You’ve got to have a good culture. You’ve got to constantly reinforce it. You’ve got to constantly talk about it.

“And I didn't do that. We're trying to build this to be sustainable for a long time. And if your foundation isn't good, at some point in time, it's gonna crumble.”

To be sure, there is no magic wand to turn this young team into an Atlantic Coast Conference contender or expect it to challenge a 9-2, 22nd-ranked Virginia team at home (noon) on Dec. 30, but little victories count in that culture-building stage.

And in a close contest Friday, the Irish were clutch from the free throw line, going 18-for-20 (Marist was 7-for-13). Davis was 6-for-6 on his way to a 12-point performance. Freshman Carey Booth added 11 points, six coming on a couple of 3-pointers.

But from the start, it was the Burton show. Nothing has come easily since he poured in 29 in the season opener against Niagara, as teams have given him extra attention to keep him from drives to the rim.

Same went for Marist.