SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The supplemental segment of Marcus Freeman’s elongated National Signing Day mega-press conference that was solely dedicated to transfer talk, Wednesday at Notre Dame Stadium, was sneakily seismic. Both for how revelatory it was in speaking to the bigger picture of how Marcus Freeman plans to evolve the Irish football team’s program-building process in a college football world in a hyper-state of flux and yet how steadfast he continues to be in making sure high school recruiting is the most important element of it. The conversation about recently committed/newly signed Duke transfer quarterback Riley Leonard alone overtly touched on three compelling threads and hinted at a fourth.

The 6-foot-4, 212-pound junior is one of six transfers the Irish added Wednesday on a day when they had all 23 of their high school prospects inked drama-free by 10:30 a.m. ET. Rivals deemed it the No. 9 class nationally, up two spots from the last cycle and four rungs ahead of former ND coach Brian Kelly’s LSU haul. The players joining Leonard in the Irish incoming transfer class so far — with likely additions still to come next month and/or in May — are wide receivers Kris Mitchell (FIU) and Beaux Collins (Clemson), defensive end R.J. Oben (Duke), defensive back Jordan Clark (Arizona State) and kicker Mitch Jeter (South Carolina). Beyond what Leonard might do on the field in 2024, assuming he beats out the three other scholarship QBs slated to be on Notre Dame’s spring roster (Steve Angeli, Kenny Minchey, CJ Carr), is what he symbolizes. In terms of: • The Notre Dame administration finding a happy medium with a less-restrictive — but still principled — incoming transfer policy that provides a significantly bigger pool of transfer candidates than in previous cycles. They’re also defining who can be in the “take” pool more expeditiously, eliminating the possibility of ND losing a transfer because of red tape. Previously, anything but a grad transfer or a freshman in good standing was much more likely to draw a hard no than an eventual yes. Riley and Collins, current juniors with degree work still left to do, may not have threaded the admissions needle as recently as last winter. “As you look at Riley, he’s a great example of Notre Dame continuing to find ways to get — maybe it's not a graduate transfer — but get the right guys in here,” Freeman said. “And that's all work. Our dialogue continues to be: How do we make sure that we have a faster process to admitting or denying the right guy? Admitting or denying the right guy or denying a guy they don't feel will fit here. “And that's what you get with Riley, who’s not a graduate. They looked at his transcript and said, ‘You know what, he's going to be a fit here.’ And they admitted him as soon as they could. So, I see a lot of progress there with that situation. I'll continue to push, but also I understand that there's standards that we have that have to make sure I understand. And I'm OK with that.”

• That Freeman is committed to adapting his offense to his personnel, whoever the next offensive coordinator might be, and not trying to retrofit a quarterback into a rigid vision of the Irish offense. Where it pertains to Leonard, with a true dual-threat skill set that’s very different from Sam Hartman’s, is that the Irish coaching staff was neither attracted to the Duke QB because of that running dimension, nor in spite of it. “He was the best quarterback that we believe was in the portal,” Freeman emphasized. “And, to me, you get the best players first. And then you say, ‘OK, how do we tailor what we do around those guys?’ That is so important. “So, we weren't looking for a pocket passer. We weren’t looking for a dual-threat guy. We said, ‘As we look to take a quarterback to add to this program, who's the best one that fits this place?’ We always say that. And then how do we tailor what we do offensively around those guys? “And so, I think that's the situation with Riley.” • That Freeman’s long-term plan is to develop quarterbacks from within to eventually top the depth chart, not an annual plunge into the portal for a starter, as the Irish have done in 2021, 2023 and presumably for 2024. “I don't want to go into the portal every year and get a quarterback,” Freeman said. “I want to continue to try to find a way to keep the quarterback room at four, knowing that if somebody transfers, you'll have three, like what happened last year. “But I believe in [quarterbacks coach] Gino Guidugli and our developmental quarterbacks. I've seen what he's done with Steve Angeli and Kenny, and what he's going to do with CJ. I can't say I'm never going to go into the portal again to get a quarterback, because it's more of a numbers thing than anything, but I would love to make sure that we continue to develop the guys we have in house to lead this program.” • Not addressed during the transfer portion of the press conference, but touched on during the larger high school recruits segment, was how comfortable Freeman has become in the past year in regard to Notre Dame’s place in the NIL space. That’s largely due to THE evolution of ND’s largest NIL collective, FUND, and how it mixes Notre Dame’s values with keeping up in recruiting to and maintaining a college football roster in this very different day and age. “I am extremely pleased with what our collective, the FUND, has done,” Freeman said, “what they continue to do, the investments in our athletics program and the ability to continue to compete — not just in the present, but in the future as NIL continues to change. There will be change, I’m sure, in the future. But the group is committed to making sure we are in a position to compete for championships.”

