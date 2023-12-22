And walk away from Tigers head coach and longtime friend Brian Kelly and a lucrative-but-unsigned contract extension offered to him when he turned down Mississippi State to become the nation's highest-paid college football offensive coordinator, then passed on joining new Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko recently to become the offensive coordinator there.

In a move that will likely redefine Marcus Freeman’s head-coaching trajectory heading into his third year on the job, the 59-year-old Denbrock, who presided over the nation’s No. 1 team in total offense (547.8 ypg) and scoring offense (46.4 ppg), and produced a Heisman Trophy winner this past season at LSU, is expected to be named Notre Dame’s next offensive coordinator, per a source close to the situation.

With a second wind — make that a third wind — at his back that makes him an even better fit than his first two tours of duty as a Notre Dame football assistant coach.

Instead, Denbrock will face Elko and the Aggies as his first assignment in Notre Dame’s 2024 season opener, Aug. 31 at College Station, Texas. After finally accepting an offer Friday from ND that was too good to turn down.

And with a résumé significantly upgraded from when he left Notre Dame as associate head coach/wide receivers coach following the 2016 season, in which Kelly recalibrated and reinvented himself.

Per a source, Denbrock informed Kelly in his office of his decision Friday morning after being asked on Thursday to think about it overnight. The same source confirmed a guaranteed four-year contract. A formal announcement from Notre Dame has not yet been issued.

The Homer, Mich., native replaces one-and-done Gerad Parker, hired Monday as the head coach at Troy University and formally introduced on Tuesday. Like Parker, Denbrock is expected to coach the tight ends as his primary position group.

His two-year run at LSU includes being named one of five Broyles Award finalists, an honor given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach. Pro Football Focus named him as the No. 5 offensive coordinator in all of college football before he helped LSU move up 27 spots in the national total offense rankings to No. 1 this past season.

Before Kelly and Denbrock arrived, the Tigers were 91st in total offense, in 2021. That's also the year Denbrock was a Broyles Award semifinalist in his final season of five at Cincinnati.

Quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels also dramatically transformed after transferring in from Arizona State, following the 2021 season, with Denbrock at the joystick of the Tigers offense.

This past season the grad senior set an NCAA record for single-season passing efficiency at 208.0, and is sitting out the Tigers’ Jan. 1 ReliaQuest Bowl date with Wisconsin to prepare for the NFL Draft.

In 2022, Daniels’ pass-efficiency rating was 144.5, good for 39th nationally and 20 spots below where Notre Dame’s Drew Pyne finished, and 25 rungs below where outgoing ND QB Sam Hartman ended up that year in his final season at Wake Forest. In 2021 Daniels’ mark was 136.2 with Arizona State, No. 65 among qualifying QBs nationally.

In 2023, Daniels was also the nation's leading rusher among quarterbacks, at 94.5 yards per game (1,134 total), and he led all FBS players regardless of position in yards per carry, at 8.4.

Part of what made Denbrock the perfect fit in Freeman’s mind was what he did between his last run at Notre Dame (2010-16) and his reuniting with Kelly at LSU in 2022 — his five-year run as the offensive coordinator at the University of Cincinnati.

And Freeman was around for the first four of those seasons (2017-20) as the Bearcats’ defensive coordinator. In 2021, after Kelly had hired Freeman away from Cincinnati to be his DC, Denbrock and Freeman faced off against each other at Notre Dame Stadium with Cincinnati prevailing, 24-13, in Kelly’s last season as head coach of the Irish.

The Bearcats went on to become the first — and still only — Group of 5 team to make the College Football Playoff field. UC has since moved up to the Power 5 level, with their inaugural season of Big 12 football this season.

Current Notre Dame QBs coach Gino Guidugli and new wide receivers coach Mike Brown had overlapping seasons with Denbrock and Freeman at Cincinnati, as did current ND cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens.

Also attractive to Freeman is Denbrock’s experience at handling the Notre Dame scrutiny and spotlight. He and John McDonell, currently a senior offensive analyst at LSU, shared offensive line and tight end coaching duties at ND under head coach Tyrone Willingham during his three-year regime (2002-04).