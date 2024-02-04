And the breast cancer survivors symbolized by that color on “Think Pink” day drove the ND senior forward to help catalyze an eventual lopsided 78-53 victory over a team that had flirted with an upset of the Irish in Pittsburgh back on Jan. 4.

Pink was everywhere at Purcell Pavilion — in the stands, as a primary color in both host 14th-ranked Notre Dame’s and the visiting Panthers’ game jerseys, even in Irish teammate Hannah Hidalgo’s dyed hair.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Maddy Westbeld didn’t have to look hard or far for inspiration on Sunday against a Pittsburgh team hovering near the bottom of the ACC women’s basketball standings.

“We all had names [of breast cancer survivors] on our jerseys to start the game,” said Westbeld, who finished with her eighth double-double of the season and 17th of her career — 15 points and 14 rebounds — as well as three blocked shots.

“[Team trainer] Anne Marquez, literally the soul of our team, is a survivor.” Westbeld continued. “My aunt Michelle, Melissa Fortner. I could go on and on about different names, especially in our fan base. Just so many names, so many people and lives that have been affected by it that we go out and play for. It’s a big game for us. It’s a huge way to give back to our community.”

And an important momentum maintainer in a brief pitstop in South Bend for the Irish (17-4, 7-3 ACC) amid a five game stretch that includes four road games, with the next of those coming up Thursday night (6 EST, ESPN) at 16th-ranked and ACC leader Louisville (19-3, 8-1).

“February is a tough stretch for us. We know that,” Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey said. “We're going to watch some film tomorrow to look at things we can fix from today. We’ll enjoy this, but tomorrow we’ll be right back at attacking the game plan for Louisville.”

The film review will turn up some positives as well — like the Irish defense holding an opponent to less than 30% shooting for the second game in a row (29% Sunday) and under 18 percent from the arc (3-of-23, 13%).

Or the Irish amassing just nine turnovers, their fewest in a game since a Nov. 29 road win at Tennessee in which they committed seven. Or freshman Hannah Hidalgo shaking off some shooting woes early and foul trouble late to contribute a game-high 22 points along with six rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Her free throw 29 seconds into the game was the 500th career point for the nation’s third-leading scorer in her 21st career game.

“The first player to reach 500 [career points] the fastest,” Ivey noted. “I thought she was a little frustrated in the first quarter but found her way in the second half. And I thought her teammates did a great job of trying to settle her down and encouraging her on the court.

She’s a freshman at the end of the day, so even with her not making the shots (6-of-16) and free throws (6-of-10) she normally makes, she still ends with 22. Just her being a dynamic player, she’ll find a way to be impactful. She’s always going to just wear her heart on her sleeve and go as hard as she can on the floor.”

Junior Sonia Citron, who missed the 71-66 foul-fest at Pitt last month (five Irish finished with at least four fouls) while recovering from a knee sprain, added 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals Sunday for the Irish. Grad transfer Anna DeWolfe added 10 points, four assists and two steals.

Senior forward Liatu King scored nine of her team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter for Pitt (7-16, 1-9), which lost at Purcell Pavilion Sunday for the 17th time in 17 tries all time. King had a career-high 34 points in the earlier meeting this season.