Notre Dame football game with Stanford resumes after lightning delay

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The break between the third and fourth quarters of Saturday's game in Notre Dame Stadium lasted longer than usual.

No. 11 Notre Dame football led Stanford, 42-7, when the game was suspended due to lightning in the area. Notre Dame instructed fans in the stadium to exit the stands and seek shelter in the stadium concourse or a nearby campus building. The game resumed exactly one hour later at 7:10 p.m. EDT. The game telecast was moved to CNBC in addition to Peacock.

Notre Dame eventually won the game by a 49-7 score.

The Irish scored three touchdowns in the third quarter after leading 21-7 at the half. Quarterback Riley Leonard completed 16-of-22 passes (72.7%) for 229 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receivers Jayden Thomas (15 yards) and Kris Mitchell (5 yards) and tight end Eli Raridon (5 yards) caught the three touchdown passes from Leonard. The quarterback also rushed six times for 31 yards and one touchdown.

The other two touchdowns came from running backs Jadarian Price (16 yards) and Jeremiyah Love (39 yards). Price rushed 12 times times for 49 yards in the first three quarters. Love rushed six times for 53 yards.

