Players to Watch: No. 11 Notre Dame vs. Stanford

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The culinary choice of Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman during his open Saturday of the first of two Irish football bye weeks this season never was revealed earlier this week, at least not publicly.

The lessons learned by the third-year ND mentor, however, were front and center during a seemingly viral losing spell by ranked teams last Saturday, with most of those falling to teams outside of the Top 25.

“I didn't get a chance to watch all the games,” said Freeman, whose 11th-ranked Irish (4-1) will keep him occupied this Saturday when they face Stanford (2-3) at Notre Dame Stadium. Start time is 3:30 p.m. EDT (NBC/Peacock) for the first-year ACC convert’s third trip to the Eastern Time Zone in a four-week span.

“Saw bits and pieces of each game,” Freeman continued, “just being at home with the family. But I think for me, I've really tried to research: Hey, what are the coaches saying? Like, what are the reasons that they didn't succeed on that Saturday?

“And as you look, there's a common thread of not starting fast, getting behind early in the game. They struggle, maybe on third down, MAs [missed assignments], penalties, turnover margin. And as you go back and you look at what happened with us versus Northern Illinois [a 16-14 Irish upset loss on Sept. 7], there were very similar reasonings behind the outcome.

“So, we have to understand, as a program, as a head coach, our players: Hey, these are the areas that really factor into the result of a loss, and use that to attack practice. Use that to prepare the right way so that on Saturday, we don't let one of those things happen.”

Freeman’s teams have been very good after the bye week in a small sample size, beating a ranked BYU team in Las Vegas (28-20 in 2022) in the only one of the three that wasn’t a blowout.

“There is no magic formula, but I think every bye week is different,” he said. “Where it occurs in your season, what injuries you have going on, your upcoming opponent. There's a lot of different things that you have to focus on during that specific bye week.

“We have another bye week after three weeks coming up, and what we do during that bye week, although probably the overall focus will be similar, the details of what we do during that week will change — just being where it's at in the season and the upcoming opponent after that.”

Notre Dame’s second bye week Saturday falls on Nov. 2, three days before the first set of College Football Playoff rankings of 2024 are revealed, and seven days before heretofore underachieving Florida State comes to Notre Dame Stadium.

“Most importantly, you have to evaluate your team at this certain period that you get the bye week,” Freeman said. “You can't just say, 'Hey, this what we did last year. Let's just throw it right here in this window and do it this year.'"

In the 38th meeting between the two schools, there are plenty of individual players worth highlighting. Our practice at Inside ND Sports is to funnel those down to four, two for each team. Here they are: