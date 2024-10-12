Notre Dame football injury report: DT Jason Onye won't play vs. Stanford

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame football will be down another defensive lineman Saturday against Stanford (3:30 p.m. EDT).
The No. 11 Irish (4-1) announced prior to Saturday's game that junior defensive tackle Jason Onye will miss the game for personal reasons. Onye recorded seven tackles, 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries, one pass breakup and a blocked field goal in the first five games of the season.
Notre Dame also reported that all players previously listed on the team's official depth chart are available to play against Stanford (2-3). That includes three players listed earlier in the week as probable — junior defensive end Joshua Burnham (left ankle), sophomore wide receiver Jordan Faison (right ankle) and sophomore cornerback Christian Gray (right shoulder).
Burnham returned prior to the off week and played in a very limited fashion against Louisville. He missed the two games prior to it with an ankle injury suffered late in the loss to Northern Illinois on Sept. 7. Burnham recorded four tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry in three games.
Faison has been dealing with a right ankle injury since the season opener at Texas A&M. He left that game early and missed the two games after it. He aggravated the ankle against Louisville and didn't finish the game. Faison has caught four passes for 29 yards so far this season.
Gray was a late scratch from Notre Dame's Sept. 28 game against Louisville with a shoulder injury that the Irish previously thought he'd be able to play through. He started the previous four games with six tackles, one interception and four pass breakups.
The three players previously deemed questionable for Saturday — sophomore tight end Cooper Flanagan (left ankle), junior right guard Billy Schrauth (right ankle) and senior defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio (left foot) — were not included on the depth chart. All three were fully dressed and went through pregame warmups in some fashion.
Both Flanagan and Rubio saw action in the game.
Flanagan was injured in the Miami (Ohio) game on Sept. 21 and missed the Louisville game that followed. He caught three passes for 53 yards and one touchdown.
Schrauth, a starter in the last three games of the 2023 season and first three games of this season, went down in the Purdue game on Sept. 14.
For the first time this season, Rubio participated in pregame warmups. He hadn't played in a game since the Sun Bowl on Dec. 29. In his first three seasons at ND, Rubio has recorded 29 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and one forced fumble.
Freshman safety Tae Johnson (left foot) remains out but on track to return this season.
Notre Dame has a long list of players listed out for the season: walk-on CB Marty Auer (knee), walk-on DL Quentin Autry (shoulder), S Taebron Bennie-Powell (shoulder), VYP Jordan Botelho (knee), C Ashton Craig (knee), walk-on CB Charles Du (shoulder), OL Charles Jagusah (shoulder), LB Kahanu Kia (knee), RB Gi'Bran Payne (knee), OL Styles Prescod (shoulder), VYP Boubacar Traore (knee) and CB Chance Tucker (knee).
