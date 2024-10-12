Notre Dame football injury report: DT Jason Onye won't play vs. Stanford

(Photo by Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

Burnham returned prior to the off week and played in a very limited fashion against Louisville. He missed the two games prior to it with an ankle injury suffered late in the loss to Northern Illinois on Sept. 7. Burnham recorded four tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry in three games. Faison has been dealing with a right ankle injury since the season opener at Texas A&M. He left that game early and missed the two games after it. He aggravated the ankle against Louisville and didn't finish the game. Faison has caught four passes for 29 yards so far this season. Gray was a late scratch from Notre Dame's Sept. 28 game against Louisville with a shoulder injury that the Irish previously thought he'd be able to play through. He started the previous four games with six tackles, one interception and four pass breakups. The three players previously deemed questionable for Saturday — sophomore tight end Cooper Flanagan (left ankle), junior right guard Billy Schrauth (right ankle) and senior defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio (left foot) — were not included on the depth chart. All three were fully dressed and went through pregame warmups in some fashion. Both Flanagan and Rubio saw action in the game.