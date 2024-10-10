Advertisement

A collection of the greatest hits from Notre Dame interviews, Stanford week

A collection of the greatest hits from Notre Dame interviews, Stanford week

Aamil Wagner's weight-gain journey, Howard Cross III's health, Jordan Clark's kerfuffle, Jeremiyah Love's touches, more.

 • Eric Hansen
Data Dump: Advanced stats on Notre Dame's offense from Pro Football Focus

Data Dump: Advanced stats on Notre Dame's offense from Pro Football Focus

Diving deep on what Pro Football Focus has charted of Notre Dame's offense through five game

 • Tyler James
Transcript: Notre Dame DC Al Golden on Tuesday prior to Stanford game

Transcript: Notre Dame DC Al Golden on Tuesday prior to Stanford game

Read the transcript on The Insider Lounge

 • Tyler James
WSBT Video: Notre Dame's key bye week enhancements heading into Stanford

WSBT Video: Notre Dame's key bye week enhancements heading into Stanford

Eric Hansen joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to discuss No. 11 ND ahead of a Saturday matchup with Stanford.

 • Eric Hansen
Notre Dame OC Mike Denbrock's press conference transcript, Stanford week

Notre Dame OC Mike Denbrock's press conference transcript, Stanford week

Here's everything the Irish offensive coordinator had to say to reports following Tuesday's ND football practice.

 • Eric Hansen

Published Oct 10, 2024
Opponent Outlook: What to expect from banged-up Stanford team
Tyler James  •  InsideNDSports
Notre Dame
2025Commitment List
Updated:
