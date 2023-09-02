Tennessee State’s seventh-ever encounter with an FBS team Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium was a terrific showcase for its Grammy Award-winning, four-drum major-equipped marching band and an introduction of just how deep the 13th-ranked Notre Dame football team appears to be in 2023.

On a day when the backup kicker and long snapper got game action and scads of walk-on position players saw the field as well, the most valuable Plan B experience was sophomore quarterback Steve Angeli starting the second half and recording a 232 pass-efficiency rating while throwing for two TDS in a 56-3 Irish rout of their first-ever FCS/HBCU opponent.

He eventually gave way himself to freshman and third-stringer Kenny Minchey with 6:00 left in the game.

Collectively, starter Sam Hartman, Angeli and Minchey combined for 24-of-30 passes for 336 yards and four TDs. There have been a combined 10 incompletions thrown as ND has rolled up a collective 98-6 scoring advantage through its first two games.

Angeli’s part in that beyond the two TD tosses was 8-of-11 accuracy for 130 yards.

There were enough glitches overall — a fumbled kickoff return, a targeting foul against Antonio Carter II, and poor kickoff coverage on one of the Spencer Shrader boots that didn’t blast through the end zone — that Irish head coach Marcus Freeman will have something to legitimately carp about in Monday’s film sessions.

But the Irish (2-0) accomplished what they aimed for when declining to put a bye week after a season-opening trip five time zones away in Dublin, Ireland — a soft re-entry to non-triple-option football and life in the Eastern Time Zone.