Four-star CB Jordan Thomas sets commitment date

Four-star cornerback Jordan Thomas, a 2026 recruit, is ready to make a college commitment. (Photo by Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Jordan Thomas is ready to make a commitment decision. The four-star cornerback from Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic plans to reveal his college choice Monday, he confirmed with Inside ND Sports. What Thomas wasn't willing to confirm was a list of finalists. However, a look at his recent travels should provide a pretty accurate list of contenders. Since the start of 2025, Thomas visited four schools twice: Texas A&M in January and April, Auburn in January and April, Michigan in February and March, and Ohio State in March and April. Thomas also visited Notre Dame in March and USC in April.

One of those six schools should be receiving a commitment from Thomas on Monday. Rivals ranks Thomas as the No. 24 cornerback in the 2026 class. Thomas is the third-ranked prospect in New Jersey among the six four-star recruits in the state. Ohio State "definitely separated themselves in a great way," during Thomas' April visit. "I have a great relationship with Coach [Matt] Patricia and [head coach] Ryan Day," Thomas told Dotting The Eyes. "Our connection is great. Coach Patricia has a plan for me fitting into his defensive scheme and the more I speak with Coach Day and Coach Patricia and see them in person, the better our relationship gets. Following his Notre Dame visit in March, Thomas said Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, defensive coordinator Chris Ash and defensive backs coach Mike Mickens were genuine and showed him and his family "a lot of love." "Notre Dame is one of the leaders for me in my recruitment at this point," Thomas told Inside ND Sports. Notre Dame already has a pair of defensive back commitments in the 2026 class: four-star cornerback Chaston Smith and four-star safety Ayden Pouncey. Thomas is on the short list of cornerbacks the Irish have continued to recruit. Mickens and Notre Dame defensive analyst Jevaughn Codlin visited Thomas at Bergen Catholic last week.

Thomas also described Michigan as one of his top schools in February. "I had an amazing weekend at Michigan," Thomas told Maize & Blue Review. "I spent time with the coaches, learning about the traditions, and touring the facility." Thomas attended a Texas A&M-LSU men's basketball game when he visited Texas A&M in January. Bergen Catholic teammate Jermaine Kinsler, a four-star defensive end, has been committed to A&M's 2026 class since February. "Every time we talk, I feel like we connect on a deeper level, and our bond grows stronger," Thomas told Aggie Yell of the Texas A&M coaching staff. "They've been very open and transparent with me, which makes the relationship feel even more authentic." Thomas felt valued by Auburn when he visited in April. "It shows how much they value me, they really believe in my abilities," Thomas told Auburn Sports. "Not only in my abilities, but in my character and leadership roles as well, and how I can impact the team."