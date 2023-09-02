Game Balls: Howard Cross III, Notre Dame running backs fuel Irish victory
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame football capitalized on the experience and talent disparity in its 56-3 win against Tennessee State on Saturday.
In their home opener, the Irish outgained the Tigers (557-156) and also forced their first two turnovers of the season with interceptions by safety Ramon Henderson and cornerback Clarence Lewis. Notre Dame's defense didn't allow a touchdown for the second consecutive week, but Lewis returned his interception for a touchdown to give the Irish a defensive score of their own.
Inside ND Sports highlighted one offensive position group and one individual defender deserving of game balls.
Notre Dame's running back room
It was difficult not to award quarterback Sam Hartman with the game ball, but the stable of Irish running backs showed up for all four quarters and made their presence felt from the start.
On the first drive, running backs coach Deland McCollugh trusted running back Jeremiyah Love enough to insert him with the first-team offense. The St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College Prep recruit made the most of his opportunity. Out of shotgun formation, Hartman gave the ball off to Love, who followed his blockers near the right sideline and split two Tennessee State defenders for his first career touchdown.
The second drive saw running back Audric Estimé burst out of the backfield for a 50-yard run, his career-long. He led Notre Dame with 116 yards on 13 carries for one touchdown.
In the second half, Notre Dame's running backs didn't let off the gas. After quarterback Steve Angeli escaped pressure, running back running back Jadarian Price found himself open near the left sideline. Price hauled in the pass, put one foot into the ground and left Tennessee State defensive back Tyler Jones in the dust for a 40-yard touchdown. Price finished the game with two receptions, 51 receiving yards and one touchdown.
Running back Gi'Bran Payne also got in on the action with a 42-yard reception from Angeli in the fourth quarter. Payne went untouched into the endzone after following wide receiver Matt Salerno's block.
Notre Dame nose guard Howard Cross III
Although vyper end Joshua Burnham came on strong in the second half, Cross III stuffed the stat sheet when it mattered most in the first half.
Cross, along with the rest of Notre Dame's starting defensive line, was pivotal in holding Tennessee State's offense to 55 rushing yards and 3.1 yards per carry before halftime.
Since the Irish will be without defensive lineman Gabriel Rubio due to injury, Cross is expected to have more on his plate in Rubio's absence. He was pivotal in the Irish's defensive performance on Saturday and figures to be an important chess piece for defensive line coach Al Washington later this month against NC State and Ohio State.
Cross finished with six tackles including two solo. He also was credited with one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry.
