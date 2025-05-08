2026 four-star RB Jonaz Walton and Notre Dame target sets commitment date

Four-star running back and ND football target Jonaz Walton has set a commitment date for next Wednesday. (Photo by Lance McCurley)

Jonaz Walton might be in line for a ratings bump in the next rendition of Rivals’ 2026 football prospect rankings, based on his strong performances this spring in another sport. Track and field. He’s also taking his future into his own hands soon regarding where all that will lead to. Next Wednesday the four-star and Rivals250 running back from Carrollton, Ga., will reveal where he’ll be playing his college football, beginning in the fall of 2026. Notre Dame is the perceived favorite among fellow finalists, Alabama, Florida, Stanford and Tennessee. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound rising senior has 31 reported offers. USC, Florida State, Texas, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State are among the offering schools that didn’t make the cut down to Walton’s final five.

The announcement is set to take place at 3 p.m., on Wednesday at Carrollton High, and will be streamed on YouTube. Should Walton follow his lean, new Irish running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider will have secured commitments from two of the nation’s top seven running backs in the 2026 recruiting cycle in a span of less than two weeks. Four-star and Rivals250 running back Javian Osborne — from Forney Texas — verbally committed to Notre Dame over Michigan, among others, on Saturday. Walton has an official visit to ND schedule for June 13 after visiting twice unofficially in 2025, the most recent being April 8. In the meantime, he’s been putting up impressive numbers in track as the Georgia high schools have started their state meet series. Last year, at the sectional level, he finished second to Notre Dame wide receiver commit Bubba Frazier in the 100-meter dash (10.54 seconds to 10.72). Walton’s career-best 10.64 clocking came last month. He also finished second in the shot put, with a toss of 45 feet, 9 ¼ inches. Notre Dame’s 2026 recruiting class is sitting at 14 commitments and No. 2 in the Rivals team rankings behind only USC. Four-star defensive tackle Tiki Hola, an Irish lean, is scheduled to announce his college choice on Saturday.