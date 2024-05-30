As most of the Irish football team reports Sunday for summer school/workouts, Ford’s permanent conversion back to his original position is one option moving forward from the news Thursday afternoon that junior-to-be Gi’Bran Payne will miss the 2024 season.

And looked at home doing so, even though he hadn’t practiced any of new offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock’s playbook revisions earlier in the spring while learning how to play defense and hone in on his special teams skill set.

When Notre Dame started to run short of running back options back on April 20 during the annual Blue-Gold Game, converted running back-turned-safety Devyn Ford converted back into a running back during the public intrasquad game to end spring practice.

The Notre Dame football sports info account tweeted out that ND’s fourth-leading rusher “underwent successful reconstructive surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on his right knee with Dr. Brian Ratigan.”

Which leaves the Irish with four scholarship running backs if Ford stays put on defense — two of whom finished the spring ahead of Payne on the depth chart, Jeremiyah Love (6-0, 196 pounds) and Jadarian Price (5-10, 201), and two freshmen looking to climb the depth chart and forge niche roles at the very least.

That’s Aneyas Williams (5-10, 203), who played extensively in the Blue-Gold Game, and Kedren Young (6-0, 229), who missed most of spring — including the Blue-Gold Game — with a nagging hamstring injury.

The 5-9, 203-pound Payne rushed for 166 yards on 45 carries with two TDs last season, and caught nine passes for 56 yards and two touchdowns. His main role was as a third-down specialist and he was purported to be ND’s best blocking/blitz pickup running back in a deep stable that no longer included 1,000-yard rusher and NFL Draft early entry Audric Estimé.

Provided the Irish don’t lose anyone else to injury, running backs coach Deland McCullough has enough whistle-ready options to spread carries and jobs.

Ford, who transferred to ND from Penn State ahead of the 2023 season, only had 12 touches on offense last season, but he was one of ND’s top special teams players, in the return game and in coverage, which hastened his conversion to defense.

The 5-11, 195-pound Ford carried the ball eight times for 44 yards in 2023, and caught four passes for 54 yards and a TD.

Also factoring into the running game is Duke transfer Riley Leonard, should he win the starting job. The last time Leonard played a full/healthy season — 2022 — he led the Blue Devils in rushing yards (699), rushing attempts (124) and rushing TDs (13).

By comparison, Estimé led the Irish with 210 carries last season. Love was next with 71.

Love, a sophomore, is Notre Dame’s leading returning rusher, with 399 yards and a TD in 2023.

Payne had a game-high 58 yards on 10 carries in the April 20 Blue-Gold Game before leaving with an injury. Ford replaced him on the Gold team and rushed once for 13 yards and caught a pass for 13 yards.

In terms of who fills the third-down role, it may be more of a committee approach in 2024. Young certainly has short-yardage size and power.

Notre Dame, 10-3 in 2023, opens the 2024 season Aug. 31 at Texas A&M.