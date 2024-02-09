Notre Dame 2025 WR target Elijah Burress sets commitment date
A little more than 48 hours after Owen Strebig announced his commitment to Notre Dame football's top-ranked 2025 recruiting class, another Irish target will make his commitment public.
Elijah Burress, a 2025 wide receiver out of Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic, announced on Friday evening he will make his college decision at 6 p.m. EST on Saturday in a post on his Instagram story.
Burress' relationship with the Irish escalated after new wide receivers coach Mike Brown extended an offer on Jan. 11. Later that month, Burress traveled to South Bend for Notre Dame's junior day, where he met Notre Dame commits and targets like 2025 four-star quarterback commit Deuce Knight and 2025 three-star wide receiver target Jerome Bettis Jr.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD
Burress, an NFL legacy recruit and son of former Michigan State wide receiver Plaxico Burress, hasn't announced a final list of candidates for his commitment but reports 11 offers including Buffalo, Cincinnati, Duke and Marshall. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has made it a priority to recruit sons of former NFL players recently, with defensive end Bryce Young and safety Kennedy Urlacher signing with the Irish in the 2024 class. Notre Dame also landed nickel cornerback Jordan Clark, the son of former NFL defensive back Ryan Clark, and defensive end R.J. Oben, the son of former NFL offensive lineman Roman Oben, in the transfer portal this offseason.
As a junior, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Burress hauled in 25 receptions for 434 yards and five touchdowns. He is not yet currently rated or ranked by Rivals.
Although Notre Dame's class sits at No. 1, the Irish haven't landed any commitments at the wide receiver position. Brown has continued his pursuit of targets under former wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey like Bettis, Talyn Taylor and Derek Meadows, while also expanding the board and offering recruits like Burress, Raiden-Vines Bright, Shaun Terry and more.
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @cbowles01.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports