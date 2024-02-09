A little more than 48 hours after Owen Strebig announced his commitment to Notre Dame football's top-ranked 2025 recruiting class, another Irish target will make his commitment public.

Elijah Burress, a 2025 wide receiver out of Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic, announced on Friday evening he will make his college decision at 6 p.m. EST on Saturday in a post on his Instagram story.

Burress' relationship with the Irish escalated after new wide receivers coach Mike Brown extended an offer on Jan. 11. Later that month, Burress traveled to South Bend for Notre Dame's junior day, where he met Notre Dame commits and targets like 2025 four-star quarterback commit Deuce Knight and 2025 three-star wide receiver target Jerome Bettis Jr.