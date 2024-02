Notre Dame football graduate transfer defensive back Jordan Clark speaks to reporters about his biggest adjustment to Notre Dame, what he’s looking to improve this spring, role of head coach Marcus Freeman in recruitment, why Notre Dame attracts sons of former NFL players, friendship with Drew Pyne and more.

