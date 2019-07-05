Hot Board: Intro To 2021 Offensive Skill Targets
Notre Dame’s 2020 class is nearly finished up, and the Irish coaching staff is already working hard on the class of 2021. Blue & Gold Illustrated is breaking down each 2021 Notre Dame target and where the Irish stand in their respective recruitments.
Today, we start with the offensive skill position targets.
Below is an introduction to the 2021 Hot Board, and we’ll add “temperatures” to the Hot Board once things heat up more on the recruiting trail.
QUARTERBACK
Top Offers: Committed To Notre Dame
The Latest: Buchner gave Notre Dame a verbal commitment back in March and is completely solid to the Irish. The four-star prospect actually made an unofficial visit this summer and is working hard to help lure other top talent to South Bend. Buchner is a talented signal-caller and is ready to emerge as the face of the 2021 Irish recruiting class. With his commitment out of the way, Buchner, who missed his sophomore year, is focused on shining as a junior now that he is back to full health.
RUNNING BACK
Top Offers: Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Stanford, Texas
The Latest: Wheaton is one of the true enigmas of the 2021 recruiting cycle. In a world where social media status means everything to kids, Wheaton spends most of his time offline. Wheaton hardly does any interviews and has a tight inner circle, so it tough to gauge where things exactly stand. With that said, Notre Dame is one of only a handful of schools he has visited so far, and he is already looking forward to making a return trip down the line.
