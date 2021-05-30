Georgia Safety Jack Luttrell Goes In-Depth On Notre Dame, Recruiting
Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Christian Academy class of 2023 safety Jack Luttrell’s first scholarship offer came out of nowhere when Arkansas extended good news to him March 31. Notre Dame followed suit a week later, and Georgia State, Georgia Tech and Tennessee have extended scholarships to him as well.
“I’m definitely grateful,” Luttrell said. “We worked all year for this. For these offers to finally come, it feels like my hard work has paid off.”
Luttrell is still a sophomore, and until Sept. 1 of his junior year of high school, college coaches are not allowed to make first contact with him via text message or phone call, per NCAA rules. However, Luttrell can easily pick up the phone and call coaches, and he does that often with Notre Dame.
“Whenever I need them, I can call them up, and they always answer,” Luttrell said of Notre Dame. “Coach [Chris] O’Leary has been in great contact. I think they’re one of the best schools recruiting right now because they’ve kept up with me every week. We have a scheduled call on Wednesdays, and then whenever I else I need to call, they’re always there. It’s been great.”
When Notre Dame offered Luttrell, the staff told him that after reviewing his film early in the spring, he shot to the top of their board. Luttrell feels that Notre Dame has stuck to its word and is a priority for the Irish in the 2023 cycle.
