Georgia Safety Jack Luttrell Goes In-Depth On Notre Dame, Recruiting

Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Christian Academy class of 2023 safety Jack Luttrell’s first scholarship offer came out of nowhere when Arkansas extended good news to him March 31. Notre Dame followed suit a week later, and Georgia State, Georgia Tech and Tennessee have extended scholarships to him as well.

“I’m definitely grateful,” Luttrell said. “We worked all year for this. For these offers to finally come, it feels like my hard work has paid off.”

Luttrell is still a sophomore, and until Sept. 1 of his junior year of high school, college coaches are not allowed to make first contact with him via text message or phone call, per NCAA rules. However, Luttrell can easily pick up the phone and call coaches, and he does that often with Notre Dame.