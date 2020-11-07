BlueAndGold - GameDay Central: Clemson Tigers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-0, 5-0 ACC) return home to face the No. 1 Clemson (7-0, 6-0) at 7:30 p.m. ET. BlueandGold.com gets you ready with what you need to know before Saturday's tilt.

Click Here for the link, or save this page and watch in the video player below!

Series Facts : Clemson leads 3-1 and won the last meeting 30-3 in a College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 28, 2018.

Radio : This game can be heard on Notre Dame’s IMG affiliates.

QB DJ Uiagalelei (#5): The former top-five recruit is making his first road start. His first home one was a success: 342 passing yards and three touchdowns in a 34-28 win over Boston College.

RB Travis Etienne (#9): The senior became the ACC’s all-time leading rusher last week. He has 4,644 career rushing yards, 1,001 receiving yards and 73 touchdowns. He’s second on the team in receptions and yards.

WR Amari Rodgers (#3): A complimentary third option his first three years, Rodgers has become Clemson’s go-to receiver as a senior. He has 40 catches for 586 yards and six touchdowns.

DE Myles Murphy (#98): The freshman was ranked one spot behind Uiagalelei in the 2020 class, at No. 4. He leads Clemson with 3.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss.

S Nolan Turner (#24): The former two-star recruit is an every-down player for the Tigers and has a team-high three interceptions to with 26 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss.