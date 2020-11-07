 BlueAndGold - GameDay Central: Clemson Tigers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-07 05:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

GameDay Central: Clemson Tigers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Patrick Engel & Mike Singer
Staff

The No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-0, 5-0 ACC) return home to face the No. 1 Clemson (7-0, 6-0) at 7:30 p.m. ET. BlueandGold.com gets you ready with what you need to know before Saturday's tilt.

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Date: Nov. 7, 2020

Site: Notre Dame Stadium

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: NBC

Radio: This game can be heard on Notre Dame’s IMG affiliates.

Series Facts: Clemson leads 3-1 and won the last meeting 30-3 in a College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 28, 2018.

Head coaches: Clemson — Dabo Swinney (137-31, 13th season); Notre Dame — Brian Kelly(98-37, 11th season).

FIVE CLEMSON PLAYERS TO KNOW

QB DJ Uiagalelei (#5): The former top-five recruit is making his first road start. His first home one was a success: 342 passing yards and three touchdowns in a 34-28 win over Boston College.

RB Travis Etienne (#9): The senior became the ACC’s all-time leading rusher last week. He has 4,644 career rushing yards, 1,001 receiving yards and 73 touchdowns. He’s second on the team in receptions and yards.

WR Amari Rodgers (#3): A complimentary third option his first three years, Rodgers has become Clemson’s go-to receiver as a senior. He has 40 catches for 586 yards and six touchdowns.

DE Myles Murphy (#98): The freshman was ranked one spot behind Uiagalelei in the 2020 class, at No. 4. He leads Clemson with 3.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss.

S Nolan Turner (#24): The former two-star recruit is an every-down player for the Tigers and has a team-high three interceptions to with 26 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss.

GAME PREDICTIONS

Vegas Line: Clemson -5 ... Over/Under: 50

Oddshark Prediction: Clemson 37, Notre Dame 36

Todd Burlage: Clemson 27, Notre Dame 21

Patrick Engel: Clemson 22, Notre Dame 19

Andrew Mentock: Clemson 33, Notre Dame 24

Mike Singer: Notre Dame 24, Clemson 23

Lou Somogyi: Clemson 27, Notre Dame 23

Blue & Gold TV: Final Thoughts & Predictions Before Clemson Vs. Notre Dame

