One of those rare occurrences came two years ago when ACC foe Florida State visited South Bend on Nov. 10, 2018. The temperature at kickoff for that night’s game was 27 degrees — the third coldest for a Fighting Irish home game since 1980.

Southern football teams are not known for venturing to the north with much frequency, especially in November.

Notre Dame easily dispatched of the Seminoles, 42-13, in their march to the College Football Playoff, where it would lose 30-3 to eventual national champion Clemson in the semifinal while playing in the climate-controlled Cowboys Stadium.

Meanwhile, on that same Nov. 10 day back in 2018, No. 2-ranked Clemson played at No. 17 Boston College, and the kickoff temperature there was 34 degrees, the coldest in Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney’s era, which began in 2008.

At that postgame conference in the Tigers' 27-7 win, Swinney had tongue firmly planted in his cheek.

“I was nervous about the weather,” he said with a smile. “I thought it was gonna snow or sleet. I was a little disappointed it was a balmy 38 [sic] out there. I didn’t know what was gonna happen listening to all the reports and all this stuff — that we were gonna forget how to play football or something because of the weather. Trevor [Lawrence] had never been north to play football and all this stuff. Lord have mercy.

“The only thing I was worried about is that we were gonna freeze up and forget how to run and tackle and all that stuff. But somehow, some way, we were able to push through it.”

Sometimes it can be overrated how cold the weather gets in northern Indiana in November. The No. 1 versus No. 2 showdown versus Florida State on Nov. 13, 1993 was in the upper 50s. That also happened to be the most recent victory by Notre Dame over the top-ranked team (a remarkable seventh time from Jan. 1 through Nov. 13, 1993). Nothing would be finer for the Irish this month than to "break the ice" of that 27-year drought.

However, any hopes by Fighting Irish faithful that Clemson would be confronting a harsh climate this weekend in northern Indiana have been dampened, so to speak, by Indian Summer-like conditions forecasted this week. Game-day temperatures for this Saturday's clash with Clemson is projected to reach a high of 69 degrees in the day that will cool down to a still-tolerable (if not toasty) 49 degrees for the 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff.