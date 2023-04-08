Hannah Hidalgo added an impressive second helping Saturday night to her recent McDonald’s All American Game co-MVP performance.

The future Notre Dame point guard scored 13 points with three rebounds and game-highs in assists (8) and steals (5) to help lead Team USA to a 100-79 rout of Team World in the inaugural Nike Hoop Summit women’s game at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore.

That, less than two weeks after setting a scoring record (26) and trying one in steals (8) in the McDonald’s annual girls game, March 28 in Houston.

Against Team World on Saturday night, Hidalgo was 3-of-12 shooting, missing her only 3-point attempt, and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line. Team World was made up of some of the best 19-and-under talent outside the United States, and is a team ND guard and Canada native Cass Prosper likely would have been a part of had she not early enrolled in December.