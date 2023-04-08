Future Irish point guard Hannah Hidalgo shines at Nike Hoop Summit
Hannah Hidalgo added an impressive second helping Saturday night to her recent McDonald’s All American Game co-MVP performance.
The future Notre Dame point guard scored 13 points with three rebounds and game-highs in assists (8) and steals (5) to help lead Team USA to a 100-79 rout of Team World in the inaugural Nike Hoop Summit women’s game at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore.
That, less than two weeks after setting a scoring record (26) and trying one in steals (8) in the McDonald’s annual girls game, March 28 in Houston.
Against Team World on Saturday night, Hidalgo was 3-of-12 shooting, missing her only 3-point attempt, and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line. Team World was made up of some of the best 19-and-under talent outside the United States, and is a team ND guard and Canada native Cass Prosper likely would have been a part of had she not early enrolled in December.
ESPNw rates Hidalgo — a 5-foot-6 senior from Paul VI High in Haddonfield, N.J. — as the nation’s top point guard in her class and No. 5 player overall.
LSU-bound Mikaylah Williams led all scorers Saturday night with 22 points for Team USA. Kamorea Arnold (UConn), Sunaja Agara (Stanford) and Sahara Williams (Oklahoma) each added 10 points.
Canadian forward Toby Fournier led Team World with 18 points.
Hidalgo and fellow McDonald’s All-American Emma Risch will enroll at Notre Dame in June and join a 27-6 ACC regular-season championship team that loses only center Lauren Ebo and guard Dara Mabrey.
Hidalgo led Paul VI High to a 21-3 record this past season, averaging 28.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 7.3 steals per game. Risch, a 6-2 guard, averaged 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists, while shooting 45% from the 3-point arc for Palm Bay Magnet High School.
