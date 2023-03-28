Future Notre Dame point guard Hannah Hidalgo gave the college basketball world a sampling of her potential on Tuesday night.

And the 5-foot-6 senior from Haddonfield, N.J., stepped into history in the process.

The nation’s No. 5 prospect in the 2023 class, per ESPNw, broke the McDonald’s All American Girls Game record with 26 points and tied the steals record with eight for the East team in its 110-102 loss at the Toyota Center in Houston.

The McDonald’s Girls Game has been played annually since 2002, with the exception of 2020 and 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hidalgo, who also had five assists, shared MVP honors with the West’s JuJu Watkins, a USC signee and the nation’s No. 1 prospect.