Future ND guard Hidalgo shines in the bright lights of All American game
Future Notre Dame point guard Hannah Hidalgo gave the college basketball world a sampling of her potential on Tuesday night.
And the 5-foot-6 senior from Haddonfield, N.J., stepped into history in the process.
The nation’s No. 5 prospect in the 2023 class, per ESPNw, broke the McDonald’s All American Girls Game record with 26 points and tied the steals record with eight for the East team in its 110-102 loss at the Toyota Center in Houston.
The McDonald’s Girls Game has been played annually since 2002, with the exception of 2020 and 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hidalgo, who also had five assists, shared MVP honors with the West’s JuJu Watkins, a USC signee and the nation’s No. 1 prospect.
Emma Risch, a 6-2 guard from Melbourne, Fla., also was in the starting lineup for the East team. She’s the nation’s No. 20 prospect, and had a 3-pointer early in the game and unofficially had two steals.
The pair are set to enroll at Notre Dame in June. The third member of that recruiting class, 6-2 guard Cass Prosper, opted to enroll early, in December, and ended up playing in 22 games for the Irish this past season. She averaged 5.2 points and 3.9 rebounds for a Notre Dame team that went 27-6 and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
Hidalgo is the fourth Notre Dame player ever to win or share MVP honors in the McDonald’s girls game. The others were Skylar Diggins (2009), Brianna Turner (2014) and Marina Mabrey (2015).
Hidalgo led Paul VI High to a 21-3 record this past season, averaging 28.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 7.3 steals per game. Risch averaged 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists, while shooting 45% from the 3-point arc for Palm Bay Magnet High School.
---------------------------------------------------------------
