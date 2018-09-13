Full Notre Dame Men's Basketball 2018-2019 Schedule Released
Notre Dame's 2018-2019 men's basketball schedule is now complete with the Atlantic Coast Conference releasing its portion on Thursday morning.
Check out the home and away ACC games for the Irish below with notes to follow.
Home ACC Games:
1/5 - Syracuse - 12 p.m. (Raycom)
1/12 - Boston College - 12 p.m. (RSN)
1/19 - NC State - 2 p.m. (Raycom)
1/26 - Virginia - 1 p.m. (CBS)
1/28 - Duke - 7 p.m. (ESPN)
2/10 - Georgia Tech - 6 p.m. (ESPNU)
2/19 - Wake Forest - 7 p.m. (ESPNU/2)
2/23 - Virginia Tech - 4 p/m. (ESPNU/2)
3/6 - Clemson - 9 p.m. (ESPNU2/U)
Away ACC Games:
1/1 - Virginia Tech - 1 p.m. (ESPNU)
1/15 - North Carolina - 9 p.m. (ESPN)
1/22 - Georgia Tech - 7 p.m. (Raycom)
2/2 - Boston College - 2 p.m. (RSN)
2/6 - Miami - 7 p.m. (ESPN2/U)
2/16 - Virginia - 2 p.m. (Raycom)
2/25 - Florida State - 7 p.m. (ESPN)
3/3 - Louisville - 1:30 p.m. (CBS)
3/9 - Pittsburgh - 12 p.m. (Raycom)
Notre Dame will begin ACC play with a road game against Virginia Tech before hosting Syracuse for its first home conference matchup.
The Irish will face Virginia and Duke in a Saturday/Monday turnaround, but both contests will be played at Purcell Pavilion on national television. Notre Dame will also travel to Charlottesville during the year. A trip to Chapel Hill to face the Tar Heels is also part of the road docket.
During ACC play, the Irish get Boston College and Georgia Tech home-and-home as they are deemed traditional opponents while Virginia and Virginia Tech will serve as the two additional home-and-home games.
This will also be the final year of the 18-game conference schedule with the 20-game set to begin next year.
Along with its ACC schedule, Notre Dame will also face Illinois, Oklahoma, UCLA and Purdue during its non-conference slate in a four-game stretch.
Illinois will be the lone home game as it is part of the ACC/Big 10 Challenge on Nov. 27 (7 p.m.). The Irish will then travel to Madison Square Garden on Dec. 4 (7 p.m.) to take on Oklahoma in the Jimmy V Classic. A road game against traditional rival UCLA follows on Dec. 8 with the time to be determined. Notre Dame wraps up it with the annual Crossroads Classic with this year's opponent being the Purdue Boilermakers (Dec. 15 at 1:30 p.m.).
The full schedule can be found below.
https://und.com/news/2018/9/13/mens-basketball-acc-schedule-to-challenge-the-irish-in-2019.aspx
