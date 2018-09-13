Check out the home and away ACC games for the Irish below with notes to follow.

Notre Dame's 2018-2019 men's basketball schedule is now complete with the Atlantic Coast Conference releasing its portion on Thursday morning.

Notre Dame will begin ACC play with a road game against Virginia Tech before hosting Syracuse for its first home conference matchup.

The Irish will face Virginia and Duke in a Saturday/Monday turnaround, but both contests will be played at Purcell Pavilion on national television. Notre Dame will also travel to Charlottesville during the year. A trip to Chapel Hill to face the Tar Heels is also part of the road docket.

During ACC play, the Irish get Boston College and Georgia Tech home-and-home as they are deemed traditional opponents while Virginia and Virginia Tech will serve as the two additional home-and-home games.

This will also be the final year of the 18-game conference schedule with the 20-game set to begin next year.

Along with its ACC schedule, Notre Dame will also face Illinois, Oklahoma, UCLA and Purdue during its non-conference slate in a four-game stretch.

Illinois will be the lone home game as it is part of the ACC/Big 10 Challenge on Nov. 27 (7 p.m.). The Irish will then travel to Madison Square Garden on Dec. 4 (7 p.m.) to take on Oklahoma in the Jimmy V Classic. A road game against traditional rival UCLA follows on Dec. 8 with the time to be determined. Notre Dame wraps up it with the annual Crossroads Classic with this year's opponent being the Purdue Boilermakers (Dec. 15 at 1:30 p.m.).

The full schedule can be found below.

https://und.com/news/2018/9/13/mens-basketball-acc-schedule-to-challenge-the-irish-in-2019.aspx