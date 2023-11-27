Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman held a Zoom call Monday with Notre Dame's beat media, addressing lingering questions from the regular season and looking ahead to bowl season, the status of his coaching staff and the opening of the transfer portal on Dec. 4. Here's everything he had to say. Answers are largely verbatim. Question are edited for brevity and clarity.

OPENING STATEMENT

“As we review Saturday, I was really pleased with the overall performance of our team in all three phases. There was a lot of good. There were things early in the game we, obviously, can’t do, as I said to you guys after the game. We can't turn the ball over. And we gave them a couple big plays defensively, because of the different [offensive] looks that they gave. But I was really proud of the adjustments and the way we came out in the second half and really finished that game and were able to earn a victory over a good opponent, in Stanford.

“And so, recapping that game, the players of the game — on defense was Javontae Jean-Baptiste, offense was Audric Estimé, and special teams was Jason Onye and Javontae Jean-Baptiste. Scout teams players were Preston Zinter (defense), Andrew Yanoshak (offense) and Henry Cook (special teams).

“We’re getting ready to move forward. We do not know who our opponent is for a bowl game, but we'll take this week to have some exit meetings as we get ready to go on the road on Friday to recruit and then we'll get back and begin our bowl practice. We'll actually start bowl practice on Thursday and this weekend. So, with that I'll open it up for questions.”

Q: Do you anticipate any changes on your coaching staff or if you had your druthers, would everybody be back next year?

Marcus Freeman: “Yes, if it's up to me, as I just told the coaching staff in our staff meeting, I have a strong belief in the coaches that we have in this football program and would love all of them to be back. There's, obviously, places that we have to improve on all three phases. And the coaches understand that and definitely are up for the challenge. But the thing I've learned in this short time as head coach is that consistency is so important. I look at where we were last year defensively at the end of the season to where we are now. Yes, the personnel continues to improve, but the consistency in what we're doing, the consistency in our coaching staff, I think, truly impacts the performance. And that's why we've been able to improve so much on the defensive side of the ball.

“And as I look at our offensive side of the ball, this is the first year for this group to be together, and I've seen a lot of bright spots in places that we have to improve. And the biggest thing I told [offensive coordinator Gerad] Parker and his staff is that we have to improve our performance, especially those big games versus good defenses, because those are the type of teams that we have to find a way to beat if we want to be a championship program. But I believe that we have the coaches that will help continuously move this performance forward and enhance what we do, so that we do find a way to win those big games.

“I think back to my first year as a coordinator, and our staff, we had a great staff. And I think we finished, when I was at Cincinnati, 90-something in the country [in national defensive rankings Freeman’s first year]. And thank God, coach [Luke] Fickell didn't make a change, in that he gave me and the staff the ability to work through some of the deficiencies that we had and we were able to prove [ourselves]. And so, that's the same thing I've just reiterated to our coaching staff, is that I believe the No. 1 thing is the consistency in terms of what we're doing, so that our players can continue to play at a high level, play fast and be able to enhance as we move forward.”

Q: Where are you in addressing with the players who's opting out of a bowl game? Have all those decisions been made or have some been made?

MF: “As far as opt-outs, we got back about 6 in the morning on Sunday, and I gave the coaches and players off, and we'll meet as an entire team today at 2:40. And so, part of the discussions I had with the coaching staff this morning was that we do have to have those conversations with the guys in our room about the bowl game, about their future here. Do they plan on coming back? Do they plan on transferring? Do they plan on leaving? That's a part of college football, and we have to have those conversations. We have not yet in terms of who will and who won't play in a bowl game. Again, I don't expect every single person on this team to play in a bowl game. That’s just the trend right now in my previous two bowl games, but obviously in college football, too. But I do want our team to understand how important this bowl game will be to our football program. It's an important game, and we want to finish this thing off the right way. So, we'll have those conversations this week, starting today through Friday. Then we get on the road, and we'll figure out from there, our plans moving forward.”

Q: Health-wise, as you head into December, is anybody going to be compromised from the game against Stanford?

MF: “As far as health, I expect everybody to be back by the bowl game, other than those guys that have season-ending injuries. But guys with soft-tissue injuries, I do plan to get everybody back by the time we play in a bowl game.”

Q: How would you assess Gerad Parker’s first year as the offensive coordinator of this program? Obviously, it's probably the biggest job that he's ever had in coaching, and there are ups and downs, but reflecting on all 12 games, how would you assess his performance?

MF: “I think our entire offensive staff and coach Parker have done a good job of continuously trying to find ways to improve. And sometimes it takes setbacks to figure out what we need to do to improve, moving forward. I think the biggest thing that I've noticed, more than anything, as you evaluate the first 12 games is that we have to continuously find a way to perform better when we're playing better defenses. And they understand that, and they embrace that challenge. And we'll continuously work tirelessly to figure out a way to continue to have a better performance when we face really good defenses. But again, I don't want to put a one-word or one-phrase sentence on how I feel about the job they've done.

“I have a lot of confidence in that offensive staff, but I understand the expectations of a Notre Dame football program, is that no matter who you're playing, that you put [out] a performance that's worthy of winning on the field on Saturdays. And so, we'll figure out what we have to do to make sure that our performances continuously improve. I will never be OK with being status quo with being average. I want to be the best, and I believe we have a staff that has the same mentality, and we now have to continue to find ways to make sure when we play in these games, that we do have an output that is the best.”

Q: When you have some younger players, whether it's a Drayk Bowen or the two new guys on the offensive line or your receivers, how important is it to see them continuing to develop here late in the season and how do you help make sure they carry that over into bowl prep?

MF: “As far as the young guys, you never know when your number is going to be called and you never know when you're going to be thrust into action. And that's why we have to continue to develop those guys in practice — those guys that are with the 2s that have a chance to go into the game, because all of a sudden, something happens like what happened at Clemson, and you lose your starting center and your starting guard. And guys that were 2s are thrust into action, and they have to be ready to perform. And I can't be more proud of the performance that those young guys — really that Billy [Schrauth] and Ash [Ashton Craig] have performed on these big stages that they were thrust into action. And so, it's a credit to the development that they've had during our practice, but also the credit to them of actually when it matters versus an opponent, that they were able to get the job done.

“And Drayk Bowen is another example of a guy that maybe wasn't thrust in action because of injuries, but was thrust in action because of opportunity. And he's done a great job and he's gotten better. Jaylen Sneed is continuously improving, and so I'm very optimistic about our future and with these young guys and with these guys that have developed in our program. Bowl practices are going to be so important. You get a chance to get double-digit practices. It's almost like another spring ball in terms of being able to get young guys valuable reps [so] that they can continuously improve. And then we'll see what opportunities present [themselves] for some of those guys in the bowl game. But it is very crucial, as we move forward with our football program, that we get valuable practices and reps out of these young football players.”

Q: There was a report that indicated Notre Dame and reached out to Brennan Marion. Can you comment on that?

MF: “I have no clue who that is. I don't know who that is.”

Q: That's the UNLV offensive coordinator.

MF: “Oh. No, there's no truth to that. Not from myself or anybody in this football program. No, there's no truth to that.”

Q: You and some of the other coaches at Notre Dame have had discussions with the administration about admissions and transfer-portal policy. Have you seen movement on that front?

MF: “As far as the admissions movement, there definitely has been positive discussions with our administration, with admissions in terms of making sure that we have a timely manner in terms of getting a response in terms of can we get students admitted into Notre Dame. And that's the biggest thing we're looking for is the urgency of an answer. But I couldn't speak any more positively about the relationship this football program and our athletics program have with admissions in terms of we all want the same thing. We all want to make sure that athletics has an opportunity to acquire the talent that we need to have success but also uphold the standards that we have as a university in terms of the value of our education, in terms of understanding the type of students that will thrive here at Notre Dame. And so, I am very pleased with our relationship and our working relationship as we continuously move forward with transfers and student-athletes coming into Notre Dame.”