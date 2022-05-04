Four-star WR Joshua Manning reacts to 'shocking' Notre Dame offer
Joshua Manning didn't know he was on Notre Dame's radar until a few days ago.The four-star wide receiver learned Wednesday just how interested the Irish were in him when offensive coordinator Tommy...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news