ESPN's 'College GameDay' will be live at Notre Dame before CFP opener

"College GameDay" will be heading back to South Bend.
ESPN's college football pregame show will be making two stops for the first round of the College Football Playoff. The show will be live at Notre Dame on the library lawn at 3:30 p.m. EST on Friday, Dec. 20, before the seventh-seeded Irish (11-1) host 10th-seeded Indiana (11-1) in Notre Dame Stadium (8 p.m. EST on ABC/ESPN).
"College GameDay" will also be at Ohio State on Saturday, Dec. 21, with its show starting at 9 a.m. EST. The eighth-seeded Buckeyes (10-2) are hosting ninth-seeded Tennessee (10-2) in Ohio Stadium later that day (8 p.m. EST on ABC/ESPN).
"College GameDay," which currently features host Rece Davis and analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban, was last in South Bend for Notre Dame's 17-14 loss to Ohio State on Sept. 23 of last year. Since then, the show appeared prior to two Notre Dame road victories: at Duke for Notre Dame's 21-14 win on Sept. 30, 2023 and at Texas A&M for Notre Dame's 23-13 win on Aug. 31 of this year.
The first "College GameDay" aired from Notre Dame's campus ahead of the 1993 "Game of the Century" in which No. 2 Notre Dame defeated No. 1 Florida State 31-24. Notre Dame has a 6-5 record in home games played when College GameDay was on campus.
