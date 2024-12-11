ESPN's 'College GameDay' will be live at Notre Dame before CFP opener

"College GameDay" will be heading back to South Bend.

ESPN's college football pregame show will be making two stops for the first round of the College Football Playoff. The show will be live at Notre Dame on the library lawn at 3:30 p.m. EST on Friday, Dec. 20, before the seventh-seeded Irish (11-1) host 10th-seeded Indiana (11-1) in Notre Dame Stadium (8 p.m. EST on ABC/ESPN).

"College GameDay" will also be at Ohio State on Saturday, Dec. 21, with its show starting at 9 a.m. EST. The eighth-seeded Buckeyes (10-2) are hosting ninth-seeded Tennessee (10-2) in Ohio Stadium later that day (8 p.m. EST on ABC/ESPN).

