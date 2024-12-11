Notre Dame football DC Al Golden becomes Broyles Award finalist

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden is one of five finalists for the Broyles Award for the 2024 season. (Photo by Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

Al Golden has a chance to become the second coach to win the Broyles Award at Notre Dame. Golden, Notre Dame's defensive coordinator, was named Wednesday as one of five finalists for the award, which has recognized the best assistant coach in college football annually since 1996. The other finalists are Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo, Indiana defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Bryant Haines, Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks and Texas defensive coordinator/outside linebackers coach Pete Kwiatkowski. The winner will be named on Feb. 13, 2025.

Golden's defense this season ranks among the top 10 in the FBS in the follow categories: No. 1 in team passing efficiency (94.10), No. 3 in scoring (13.6 points allowed per game), No. 6 in fourth-down conversion percentage (34.3), No. 7 in third-down conversion percentage (30.6), No. 7 in first downs allowed (197), No. 9 in red-zone defense (73.3% scoring allowed) and No. 9 in total defense (296.8 yards allowed per game). The Irish also lead the country in turnovers gained at 28 with most of those belonging to the defense. Notre Dame limited opponents to 125 or fewer passing yards in seven games games this season, which is the most among FBS programs in the regular season. Notre Dame also allowed 250 or fewer yards of offense in six games, which was tied for the second-most in the FBS during the regular season. Notre Dame will open the 12-team College Football Playoff on Friday, Dec. 20. The seventh-seeded Irish (11-1) will host 10th-seeded Indiana (11-1) in Notre Dame Stadium (8 p.m. EST on ABC/ESPN). Notre Dame has only had four previous finalists for the Broyles Award: defensive coordinator Kent Baer (2002), defensive coordinator Bob Diaco (2012), offensive coordinator Chip Long (2018) and defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman (2020). Diaco won the award in 2012.