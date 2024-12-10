Ranking Notre Dame football's 25 signees in 2025 class

Also items on splitting hairs on Penn State, ND's playoff path/broadcast team, Freeman Googles IU's Curt Cignetti.
Plus notes on IU's familiarity with Notre Dame football, dealing with crowd noise, playoff coaching experience and more
Here's everything the Irish head football coach had to say after learning of ND's first-round playoff assignment vs. IU.
Transcripts from Indiana's head coach, starting quarterback and leading tackler
Citron, Hidalgo, Miles lead the romp as No. Irish tune up for a Thursday showdown with No. 2 UConn.
Also items on splitting hairs on Penn State, ND's playoff path/broadcast team, Freeman Googles IU's Curt Cignetti.
Plus notes on IU's familiarity with Notre Dame football, dealing with crowd noise, playoff coaching experience and more
Here's everything the Irish head football coach had to say after learning of ND's first-round playoff assignment vs. IU.