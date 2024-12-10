WSBT Video: Breaking down Notre Dame football's playoff path

Eric Hansen of Inside ND Sports joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to discuss seventh-seeded Notre Dame's Dec. 20 College Football Playoff Opener with 10th-seeded Indiana (11-1) in South Bend. They also break down the playoff path for the Irish (11-1) and their chances or advancing into the Final Four from the field of 12.

Inside ND Sports is partnering with WSBT to provide even more coverage of the Notre Dame football season. A segment with Hansen and Byrne will air every Monday on WSBT22 News at 5.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard.