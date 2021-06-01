Four-Star DE Recaps First Notre Dame Visit

On the first day that the recruiting dead period lifted, Platte City (Mo.) Platte County class of 2023 defensive end Chandavian Bradley visited Notre Dame. “It was really good,” Bradley said of his June 1 visit. “I finally got to meet Coach Elston and Coach Freeman for the first time.” Bradley got a lot accomplished in his several hours on campus. Upon arrival, Bradley was greeted by the Notre Dame coaching staff and went into a conference room to learn more facts about the university. He had a campus tour where he learned about various facts and monuments.

After lunch at Five Guys across the street from campus, Bradley had sit down meetings with defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and defensive line coach Mike Elston before getting a look at Notre Dame stadium from the middle of the field. From there, he had a photo shoot in Notre Dame gear and then talked with Irish head coach Brian Kelly. Their conversation stood out to Bradley. “We were talking about their system, and how they’re going to prepare me mentally, physically, tactically and technically,” Bradley said of his conversation with Kelly. “Certain coaches can help me mentally and physically – making sure my mind and sleep is right. Coach Elston will help me technically on the defensive line at the vyper position. And Coach Freeman will prepare me tactically as the defensive coordinator and coming up with the blitzes and sets. “It was a really great visit. I really liked it.” Bradley has had several calls and Zooms with Elston and Freeman during the past few months, but meeting them in person was a new and better experience. “It makes that connection even stronger,” he explained. “Coach Freeman is straight up and honest with you. He’ll tell you what’s up and what’s needed to be done. Coach Elston knows what he’s talking about and what he’s doing. He knows how to prepare you for the next stage.”