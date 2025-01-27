Road date at Stanford fills in final blank in Notre Dame's 2025 schedule

As the scarlet-and-gray confetti fell on the turf at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Jan. 20, Notre Dame quickly started to build on the good that came from its protracted College Football Playoff run and funnel it into what 2025 might look like.

With one notable exception. Its actual 2025 schedule.

With seven games accounted for, including both dates and sites, and another four with sites only and no dates, the Irish still had a 12th game to account for as well as providing details about the four incomplete dates.

The ACC Network took care of most of the heavy lifting to bring the scheduling big picture into focus.