Road date at Stanford fills in final blank in Notre Dame's 2025 schedule

As the scarlet-and-gray confetti fell on the turf at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Jan. 20, Notre Dame quickly started to build on the good that came from its protracted College Football Playoff run and funnel it into what 2025 might look like.
With one notable exception. Its actual 2025 schedule.
With seven games accounted for, including both dates and sites, and another four with sites only and no dates, the Irish still had a 12th game to account for as well as providing details about the four incomplete dates.
The ACC Network took care of most of the heavy lifting to bring the scheduling big picture into focus.
Related Content
► Portal Roundup: Former Notre Dame WR Jayden Thomas commits to Virginia
► How C Ashton Craig and Notre Dame will likely align on the O-Line for 2025
► Notre Dame junior day makes strong impression on several top 2026 targets
► MBB: Notre Dame signee Jalen Haralson named 2025 McDonald's All-American
► WBB: Notre Dame signee Leah Macy named 2025 McDonald's All-American
As previously announced, the Irish (14-2 in 2024) open head coach Marcus Freeman's fourth season on the road, Labor Day Weekend Sunday, Aug. 31, at Miami (Fla.). The Hurricanes are one of four Irish opponents ranked in The Athletic’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2025 — at No. 15.
The other Irish opponents who made the projection are No. 17 Texas A&M, No. 21 Boise State and No. 24 Navy. All three of those games are scheduled to be played at Notre Dame Stadium. ND checked in at No. 3, behind No. 1 Penn State and No. 2 Texas.
Adding dates to venues Monday: An Oct. 11 home game for the Irish against NC State, a Nov. 1 road date at Boston College, a Nov. 15 road date at Pittsburgh, and a Nov. 22 home game vs. Syracuse.
The mystery 12th game is Nov. 29 at Stanford, following the familiar pattern of recent years of the Irish ending the regular season on the road after Thanksgiving in California.
That means the open dates/bye weeks are Sept. 6 and Oct. 25. There has been no game designated as a Shamrock Series game.
NOTRE DAME 2025 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
8/31 at Miami (Fla.), 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
9/6 OPEN DATE
9/13 vs. TEXAS A&M
9/20 vs. PURDUE
9/27 at Arkansas
10/4 vs. BOISE STATE
10/11 vs. NC STATE
10/18 vs. USC
10/25 OPEN DATE
11/1 at Boston College
11/8 vs. NAVY
11/15 at Pittsburgh
11/22 vs. SYRACUSE
11/29 at Stanford
COMPOSITE ACC 2025 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports