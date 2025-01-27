Published Jan 27, 2025
Road date at Stanford fills in final blank in Notre Dame's 2025 schedule
circle avatar
Eric Hansen  •  InsideNDSports
Publisher
Twitter
@EHansenND

As the scarlet-and-gray confetti fell on the turf at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Jan. 20, Notre Dame quickly started to build on the good that came from its protracted College Football Playoff run and funnel it into what 2025 might look like.

With one notable exception. Its actual 2025 schedule.

With seven games accounted for, including both dates and sites, and another four with sites only and no dates, the Irish still had a 12th game to account for as well as providing details about the four incomplete dates.

The ACC Network took care of most of the heavy lifting to bring the scheduling big picture into focus.

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Related Content

Portal Roundup: Former Notre Dame WR Jayden Thomas commits to Virginia

How C Ashton Craig and Notre Dame will likely align on the O-Line for 2025

Notre Dame junior day makes strong impression on several top 2026 targets

MBB: Notre Dame signee Jalen Haralson named 2025 McDonald's All-American

WBB: Notre Dame signee Leah Macy named 2025 McDonald's All-American

As previously announced, the Irish (14-2 in 2024) open head coach Marcus Freeman's fourth season on the road, Labor Day Weekend Sunday, Aug. 31, at Miami (Fla.). The Hurricanes are one of four Irish opponents ranked in The Athletic’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2025 — at No. 15.

The other Irish opponents who made the projection are No. 17 Texas A&M, No. 21 Boise State and No. 24 Navy. All three of those games are scheduled to be played at Notre Dame Stadium. ND checked in at No. 3, behind No. 1 Penn State and No. 2 Texas.

Adding dates to venues Monday: An Oct. 11 home game for the Irish against NC State, a Nov. 1 road date at Boston College, a Nov. 15 road date at Pittsburgh, and a Nov. 22 home game vs. Syracuse.

The mystery 12th game is Nov. 29 at Stanford, following the familiar pattern of recent years of the Irish ending the regular season on the road after Thanksgiving in California.

That means the open dates/bye weeks are Sept. 6 and Oct. 25. There has been no game designated as a Shamrock Series game.

NOTRE DAME 2025 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

8/31 at Miami (Fla.), 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

9/6 OPEN DATE

9/13 vs. TEXAS A&M

9/20 vs. PURDUE

9/27 at Arkansas

10/4 vs. BOISE STATE

10/11 vs. NC STATE

10/18 vs. USC

10/25 OPEN DATE

11/1 at Boston College

11/8 vs. NAVY

11/15 at Pittsburgh

11/22 vs. SYRACUSE

11/29 at Stanford

COMPOSITE ACC 2025 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Click here to sign up!

---------------------------------------------------------------

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports

Click here for more info!