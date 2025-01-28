Sorting through the spring intrigue of what's next for Notre Dame football

Interior defensive lineman Jason Onye is back on the Notre Dame spring roster after missing the final 11 games of the 2024 season. (Photo by Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

The spring storylines are way more compelling than that math that gives them context, and yet both are prerequisites to getting a handle on what’s next for Notre Dame football beyond head coach Marcus Freeman filling two significant staff vacancies. First the icky/confusing part — the arithmetic. The Irish, a consensus Top 10 pick in the way-too-early Top 25 circuit, will start spring practice at a still-to-be determined date in March with 94 scholarship players unofficially committed to the 2025 Irish roster. For now. So, is that nine over the longtime 85 scholarship NCAA-mandate max or perhaps under the upcoming new limit or right in the sweet spot? The date to know when there might be movement toward something more tangible is April 7.

Advertisement

Related Content

That’s when final approval for the landmark House v. NCAA settlement is set for a final approval at a hearing. Tentatively. And there would be all kinds of legal entanglements that follow even if it is approved. So … Notre Dame has a plan to deal with whatever the number is. But it’s not really eager to share the strategy unless/until it’s time to. As a prelude to the plotlines, a little housekeeping. The tolerable kind. On Tuesday evening, Notre Dame football released its spring roster. No uniform numbers for the newbies yet, but here’s what’s significant: • Defensive tackle Jason Onye, who left the roster for personal reasons after a Sept. 28 win over Louisville, is on the spring roster. The 6-foot-5, 291-pound senior is a potential starter at a position of need — interior defensive line. At worst, he’s a reliable rotational player. • Two of the eight members of the transfer class will be June arrivals, just as Beaux Collins and Rod Heard II were last offseason. They are Virginia grad transfer wide receiver Malachi Fields and Arkansas transfer tight end Ty Washington. • Two players with sixth-year COVID options are not exercising theirs — backup offensive tackle Tosh Baker and a great comeback story for even making it back for 2024, tight end Kevin Bauman. • And for those wondering about Notre Dame’s two-sport stars. The two-time defending national champion Irish men’s lacrosse team opens its season Feb. 12 at home against Cleveland State. Wide receiver/scout-tea, QB Tyler Buchner and wide receiver Matt Jeffery started practicing with them last week and played in an exhibition game. Wide receiver Jordan Faison plans to join them soon, but needed more of a break after football due to his higher game usage. And junior-to-be middle linebacker Drayk Bowen, it has been confirmed, will not be joining the Irish baseball team, first reported by Irish Sports Daily’s Matt Freeman. Now a position-by-position rundown of what’s percolating now and the most intriguing thread of how it may play out:

Click here to sign up!