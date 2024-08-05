Join Eric Hansen and Tyler James live on YouTube at 7 p.m. EDT for the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps."

They'll discuss the state of Notre Dame's offensive and defensive lines early in preseason camp, observations of ND's quarterbacks and the latest recruiting news while answering questions from viewers.

"Football Never Sleeps" is a weekly live show. Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: RJ Oben