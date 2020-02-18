Fighting Irish CB Target Setting Up Multiple Notre Dame Visits
La Puente (Calif.) Bishop Amat's Dyson McCutcheon had a huge junior season, starring at cornerback, running back, wide receiver, kick returner and punt returner.
On the recruiting front, the 5-10, 160-pounder continues to see his stock rise, and he had plenty of coaches come by during the January contact period.
"It's great that the coaches take time out of their day to come to my school," the class of 2021 prospect said. "All of my hard work is paying off. Signing Day and when I go to college is closer and closer and it's exciting."
The likes of Arizona, Boise State, Cal, Notre Dame, USC, Vanderbilt, Washington State and Wisconsin have offered McCutcheon, and he's looking to hit the road this spring to see some schools.
