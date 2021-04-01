Pike Road (Ala.) High class of 2022 running back Quinshon Judkins has a plan of how he wants to move forward with his recruiting process. He wants to take things slow and watch his recruitment take shape as he continues to ascend as a national recruit.

“I’m evaluating all of my options,” Judkins said. “I don’t have a [commitment] date or anything set like that. Recruiting has been going crazy. A lot of schools have been calling and offering.”

Judkins is right around 30 scholarship offers, and mentioned that he heard often from programs such as Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Miami, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee and Yale, but those are just the schools he could think of off the top of his head. There are many more in consideration.