National Signing Day Team Spotlight: No. 12 Notre Dame

Advertisement

WHAT WENT RIGHT ...

Owen Strebig (Photo by Rivals.com)

This is another Notre Dame class led by the signees in the trenches. The Irish landed elite talent on the offensive and defensive lines. Five-star offensive tackle Will Black leads the way but four-star Owen Strebig also has the look of a great tackle for the Irish. Four-star defensive lineman Chris Burgess may be a future star, too.

WHAT WENT WRONG ...

The ongoing saga with Deuce Knight was the biggest issue with the class this year. Even though it felt inevitable with the number of visits he was taking elsewhere while committed to Notre Dame, it still stung when Knight eventually flipped to Auburn. The program did quickly replace him with four-star quarterback Blake Herbert.



PARTING PREDICTION