There were also heart-to-heart talks. There was exhaustive film study. There were team meetings. And the culmination of all that spilled out onto the court — again — in impressive fashion as the Irish pummeled No. 22 Louisville, 74-58, Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

The transformation from a team intermittently finding itself to one that might make a deep run in the postseason after all, included a recent practice in which coach Niele Ivey had her team play dodgeball.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — There was no singular moment when the lights came on, fully and almost blinding, in the last stretch of the regular season for the 17th-ranked Notre Dame women’s basketball team.

A Purcell Pavilion sellout crowd of 9,149 looked on as Notre Dame (23-6, 13-5) encored its double-digit takedown of No. 5 Virginia Tech on Thursday night by rallying from seven points down at halftime.

Switching to a zone defense and concocting an 18-1 third-quarter run, the Irish smothered Louisville to nudge the Cardinals (22-8, 12-6) out for the No. 4 seed and final double-bye of next week’s ACC Tournament in Greensboro, N.C.

It was the fifth straight victory for the Irish, who finished in a three-way tie for second place in the final ACC Standings. The last four in the winning streak were by 13 points or more, with the run starting after a 59-43 cratering against NC State on Feb. 15.

“After our loss to NC State, we battled together,” Ivey said. “We found a way to come together. We acknowledged what we needed to get better at individually and as a team, and they did that and responded, knowing that at this point, it was like two weeks left and we don't have forever.”

And now suddenly the Irish will find themselves in the thick of the mix for a No. 4 seeding in the NCAA Tournament, which comes with home games for the first and second rounds for teams seeded fourth or better.

“I mean, we've had such a tough schedule,” Ivey said of ND’s case for more home games. “And we've gotten a lot of great wins on the road. I think our résumé should at least put us in the conversation, but that's not up to us.

“So, we're just praying we can come back here in front of our fans, but regardless of what happens I'm just happy I get to go to battle with this team.”

Their next battle comes in an ACC Tournament quarterfinal Friday at 11 a.m., likely against fifth-seeded Louisville. The Cardinals have a second-round game Thursday morning against either Boston College or Clemson that they’ll have to clear before setting up a rematch.

The winner of ND's quarterfinal game likely gets top seed Virginia Tech in Saturday’s semis. Notre Dame probably needs to win at least one game in the ACC Tourney to keep its strong argument for a No. 4 seeding in the NCAA Tournament.

They sure looked the part in the second half Sunday against Louisville, a team that had beaten Notre Dame in Louisville, 73-66, back on Feb. 8. Especially on defense.

After the Cardinals shot 53 percent in the first half and took a 36-29 lead at the half with a 9-2 run to end the second quarter, ND’s zone held Louisville to 6-of-28 shooting in the second half (21.4 percent), including 2-of-10 from the arc.

“I feel like the last two minutes of the second quarter, they got downhill with ease,” Ivey said of why she switched to the zone when she did, “and so I felt like, ‘All right, I’ve got to throw something else at them, try to get some more help within our with our zone.’

“Just changing the defense maybe could throw them off a couple possessions, and it worked. … We got great stops and we rebounded and we got a chance to get out in transition. And it was electric.”