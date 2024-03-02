INDIANAPOLIS — There was never a doubt that former Notre Dame running back Audric Estimé would entertain when he stepped to the microphone for his NFL Scouting Combine media session Friday morning. But who could have guessed he would have broken into song? The sequence started when Estimé was asked about his personality off the field. He first mentioned that he liked to cook and draw. And then … “I like to sing, but some people might not think I'm the best singer, but I think I'm a really good singer,” Estimé said. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

