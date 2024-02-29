NFL Combine Tracker: Testing results for Notre Dame's DE and LB prospects
Three of Notre Dame football's eight NFL Scouting Combine invitees descended upon Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday for the first day of on-field workouts.
Two former Irish defenders — defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste and linebacker Marist Liufau — received their official measurements, ran the 40-yard dash and worked through drills in Indianapolis. Linebacker JD Bertrand, a two-time team captain during his Irish career, was observed in street clothes during the linebackers' workout and did not participate in any drills.
Four more former Notre Dame players are scheduled to participate in this year's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis: cornerback Cam Hart, quarterback Sam Hartman, running back Audric Estimé and offensive tackles Joe Alt and Blake Fisher.
Inside ND Sports will track how each player fares in the testing portions of the combine. Here's how each former Irish player ranked in comparison to the other prospects at their positions.
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
|Column 1
|Column 2
|Column
|
40-yard dash
|
4.66 seconds
|
9th (out of 23)
|
10-yard split
|
1.65 seconds
|
T-8th (out of 23)
|
Vertical jump
|
34.5 inches
|
T-9th (out of 25)
|
Broad jump
|
10-foot-7
|
T-2nd (out of 23)
|
3-cone drill
|
DNP
|
N/A
|
20-yard shuttle
|
DNP
|
N/A
|
*Bench press
|
DNP
|
N/A
|Column 1
|Column 2
|Column 4
|
40-yard dash
|
4.66 seconds
|
T-8th (out of 15)
|
10-yard split
|
1.62 seconds
|
T-2nd (out of 15)
|
Vertical jump
|
DNP
|
N/A
|
Broad jump
|
DNP
|
N/A
|
3-cone drill
|
DNP
|
N/A
|
20-yard shuttle
|
DNP
|
N/A
|
*Bench press
|
DNP
|
N/A
|Column 1
|Column 2
|Column 4
|
40-yard dash
|
DNP
|
N/A
|
10-yard split
|
DNP
|
N/A
|
Vertical jump
|
DNP
|
N/A
|
Broad jump
|
DNP
|
N/A
|
3-cone drill
|
DNP
|
N/A
|
20-yard shuttle
|
DNP
|
N/A
|
Bench press
|
DNP
|
N/A
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @cbowles01.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports