Three of Notre Dame football's eight NFL Scouting Combine invitees descended upon Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday for the first day of on-field workouts.

Two former Irish defenders — defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste and linebacker Marist Liufau — received their official measurements, ran the 40-yard dash and worked through drills in Indianapolis. Linebacker JD Bertrand, a two-time team captain during his Irish career, was observed in street clothes during the linebackers' workout and did not participate in any drills.

Four more former Notre Dame players are scheduled to participate in this year's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis: cornerback Cam Hart, quarterback Sam Hartman, running back Audric Estimé and offensive tackles Joe Alt and Blake Fisher.

Inside ND Sports will track how each player fares in the testing portions of the combine. Here's how each former Irish player ranked in comparison to the other prospects at their positions.