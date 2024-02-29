Advertisement
NFL Combine Tracker: Testing results for Notre Dame's DE and LB prospects

On Thursday, two former Notre Dame football players, including DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste, pictured above,, officially measured in and went through on-field workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine. Jean-Baptiste ran an official 4.66 time in the 40-yard dash.
Charleston Bowles • InsideNDSports
Recruiting Writer
@cbowles01

Three of Notre Dame football's eight NFL Scouting Combine invitees descended upon Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday for the first day of on-field workouts.

Two former Irish defenders — defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste and linebacker Marist Liufau — received their official measurements, ran the 40-yard dash and worked through drills in Indianapolis. Linebacker JD Bertrand, a two-time team captain during his Irish career, was observed in street clothes during the linebackers' workout and did not participate in any drills.

Four more former Notre Dame players are scheduled to participate in this year's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis: cornerback Cam Hart, quarterback Sam Hartman, running back Audric Estimé and offensive tackles Joe Alt and Blake Fisher.

Inside ND Sports will track how each player fares in the testing portions of the combine. Here's how each former Irish player ranked in comparison to the other prospects at their positions.

Former Notre Dame defenisve end Javontae Jean-Baptiste participated in on-field workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday. (USA TODAY Sports, Kirby Lee))
DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste
40-yard dash

4.66 seconds

9th (out of 23)

10-yard split

1.65 seconds

T-8th (out of 23)

Vertical jump

34.5 inches

T-9th (out of 25)

Broad jump

10-foot-7

T-2nd (out of 23)

3-cone drill

DNP

N/A

20-yard shuttle

DNP

N/A

*Bench press

DNP

N/A
*Jean-Baptiste is scheduled to bench press with the rest of the defensive ends on Friday.
Former Notre Dame linebacker Marist Liufau did his on-field workout in Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday. (USA TODAY Sports, Kirby Lee)
LB Marist Liufau
40-yard dash

4.66 seconds

T-8th (out of 15)

10-yard split

1.62 seconds

T-2nd (out of 15)

Vertical jump

DNP

N/A

Broad jump

DNP

N/A

3-cone drill

DNP

N/A

20-yard shuttle

DNP

N/A

*Bench press

DNP

N/A
*Liufau is scheduled to bench press with the rest of the linebackers on Friday.
LB JD Bertrand
40-yard dash

DNP

N/A

10-yard split

DNP

N/A

Vertical jump

DNP

N/A

Broad jump

DNP

N/A

3-cone drill

DNP

N/A

20-yard shuttle

DNP

N/A

Bench press

DNP

N/A
Bertrand did not particpiate in any drills and was observed in street clothes with a boot on his right foot during the telecast.

