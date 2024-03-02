INDIANAPOLIS — Everything about Joe Alt’s football career has come with a purpose. As he developed as a young player at Fridley (Minn.) Totino-Grace High School, he slowly moved toward his inevitable destiny of being an offensive lineman. He transformed from a quarterback into a linebacker into a tight end before reaching his final form. Alt’s father, John, wanted his son to maintain his athleticism as long as possible before fully taking on the physical demands on the offensive line. And John Alt knew plenty about the craft as a 1984 first-round NFL Draft pick of the Kansas City Chiefs as an offensive lineman out of Iowa. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

