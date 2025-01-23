Date set for Notre Dame football's season opener on Labor Day weekend

Notre Dame football's first opponent of the 2025 season, Miami, has been known for months. But on Thursday a date for the season opener at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., was finally announced by the ACC.
Notre Dame and Miami will play Sunday, Aug. 31 with a kickoff at 7:30 p.m. EST that will be televised on ABC.
Notre Dame's final win of the 2024 season, a 27-24 victory over Penn State in the College Football Playoff semifinal hosted by the Orange Bowl, came at Hard Rock Stadium. The Irish will attempt to start their 2025 season with a victory on the road after doing so at Texas A&M last season.
The last meeting between Notre Dame and Miami didn't end well for the Irish. The Hurricanes dominated in a 41-8 victory at Hard Rock Stadium in 2017. Notre Dame owns a 18-8-1 record against Miami with the first meeting occurring in 1955, a 14-0 road win for the Irish.
Miami is coming of a 10-3 season in head coach Mario Cristobal's third season leading the program. He's compiled a 22-16 record leading the Hurricanes with five wins in 2022 and seven wins in 2023 before a big improvement last season.
Miami added former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck from the transfer portal this offseason. Rivals currently ranks Beck, who threw for 3,485 yards, 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 64.7% of his pass attempts (290-448), as the No. 1 transfer portal prospect in the 2025 cycle. Beck injured his elbow in the SEC Championship Game, which prevented him from playing in Georgia's 23-10 loss to Notre Dame in the CFP quarterfinal hosted by the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.
