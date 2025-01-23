Date set for Notre Dame football's season opener on Labor Day weekend

Notre Dame football's first opponent of the 2025 season, Miami, has been known for months. But on Thursday a date for the season opener at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., was finally announced by the ACC.

Notre Dame and Miami will play Sunday, Aug. 31 with a kickoff at 7:30 p.m. EST that will be televised on ABC.

Notre Dame's final win of the 2024 season, a 27-24 victory over Penn State in the College Football Playoff semifinal hosted by the Orange Bowl, came at Hard Rock Stadium. The Irish will attempt to start their 2025 season with a victory on the road after doing so at Texas A&M last season.

