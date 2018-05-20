Commitment Recap: NaNa Osafo-Mensah To Notre Dame
Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Notre Dame added another crucial piece to its 2019 class Saturday when Rivals250 defensive end NaNa Osafo-Mensah committed to the Irish over Texas.
As always, Blue & Gold Illustrated brought its readers extensive coverage of the commitment, all of which can be found right here on this page.
First, the commit story from BGI recruiting reporter David McKinney, detailing Osafo-Mensah's commitment and how he came to choose the Irish. You can read that HERE.
Prior to making his decision public, Osafo-Mensah spoke with Rivals national analyst Nick Krueger about why he chose Notre Dame. You can read that HERE.
McKinney also spoke with David Beaudin, Osafo-Mensah's high school coach, for insight on the type of player Osafo-Mensah is. You can read that HERE.
BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell took a look at what Osafo-Mensah's commitment means for Notre Dame and where the Irish will go from here at drop end and on the defensive line overall. You can read Driskell's class impact piece HERE.
Driskell also provided BGI subscribers with some background on Osafo-Mensah's commitment and how defensive line coach Mike Elston was able to land him. You can read that HERE.
Finally, Driskell joined McKinney on a new episode of the recruiting corner to discuss Olmstead's commitment.
SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION
I AM 131% COMMITTED...— NaNa Osafo-Mensah (@NaNaOsafo2) May 19, 2018
(Video courtesy of @SuperK_TFB) pic.twitter.com/BWNuyJrKgH
May 19, 2018
Planted with enough authority it was seen from outer space!!#FightClub19 pic.twitter.com/XKJIj59FRv— Mike Elston (@CoachMikeElston) May 19, 2018
THATS MY BROTHER MAN https://t.co/665i0AGaWq— Hunter Spears (@Thehunterspears) May 19, 2018
Oooo something unreal is in the works!!😯 Can’t wait to get to work with you my man, you family now!🍀 #irish https://t.co/SXMLU2JuzP— Jacob Lacey🎈 (@JacobLacey6) May 19, 2018
#FightClub19 just got better baby 🍀 https://t.co/vQV8YWYpLC— Litchfield Ajavon (@litch_ajavon) May 19, 2018
Dem D-Boyz is gonna be crazy 😉☘️— 💸JShmoney💸 (@Jamion_Franklin) May 19, 2018
I’m having palpitations😂😂🍀🍀🍀Awesome Congratulations!! I’m so happy for you and your family!! Loraine and I get to hang with your family!!— David Lacey (@revmackd10) May 19, 2018
The best place for the best players, let’s get it when you get up here ☘️‼️ https://t.co/DFn19Cf9s3— Tommy Tremble (@TommyTrem) May 19, 2018
Am bursting with joy for this young man @NaNaOsafo2 ‼️ I will miss him dearly after next season, but cannot wait for him to put on those @NDFootball Gold Helmets! So proud of you kid! Let's go to work! #iroNClad #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/bfMSWozm9u— Michael Carlson (@coach_mcarlson) May 19, 2018
@CoachMikeElston right about now#FightClub19 pic.twitter.com/FYqBUNZOqv— Terry Joseph (@Coach_TJoseph) May 19, 2018
DE NaNa Osafo-Mensah is tied with S Kyle Hamilton for the No. 2 ranked player on the BGI Commit Big Board.https://t.co/lpmoZfmUcz— Bryan Driskell (@BGI_CoachD) May 19, 2018
Welcome home🍀 https://t.co/SnZ6QsrvCG— Micah Jones (@mej2018) May 19, 2018
Told y’all 👀☘️ https://t.co/936XM0uo7m— Jordan Genmark Heath (@SwedishBlackGuy) May 19, 2018
Same. #FightClub19 ☘️ pic.twitter.com/Eh55RT0lHv— Aaryn Kearney - AK (@aarynkearney) May 19, 2018
My feeling right now #FightClub19 ☘️ pic.twitter.com/doMWmV9TKc— Brandon Lemon (@CoachBLemon) May 19, 2018
Gottem!!!#FightClub19 ☘️ pic.twitter.com/HYJODynYu5— Katie Meyers (@Katie_Meyers_) May 19, 2018
WE JUST GOT A BEAST‼️☘️☘️👀👀 #LETSGOOOO https://t.co/t9r23UpRna— Drew Pyne (@dpyne10) May 19, 2018
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.