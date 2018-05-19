Notre Dame has added another huge piece to its 2019 defensive line. Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic four-star defensive end and Rivals250 member NaNa Osafo-Mensah announced his commitment to the Irish Saturday following the completion of his team's spring game. Osafo-Mensah, the No. 160 overall player in the class of 2019, chose the Irish over the in-state Texas Longhorns as well as an additional 23 offers that included Alabama, USC, Georgia, Texas A&M, Michigan, LSU, Florida and Oklahoma. With Osafo-Mensah's pledge, Notre Dame now has 10 total commitments in the class, including seven on defense and three on the defensive line. Osafo-Mensah joins fellow defensive linemen Jacob Lacey and Hunter Spears, both of whom were instrumental in recruiting the Texas talent to Notre Dame. Notre Dame also landed Rivals250 end Howard Cross III back in April.

The Irish first offered Osafo-Mensah on May 10, 2017, and got him on campus for the first time for a Junior Day on January 27. Coming out of that visit, there was no doubt that the Irish had the momentum for the four-star, but an unofficial visit to Texas on March 31 swung things back in the Longhorn's direction. On April 12, Osafo-Mensah announced that Texas and Notre Dame were his final two choices and included a commitment date of May 19. The next day, Osafo-Mensah headed to South Bend for an official visit, as did Lacey and Spears. That visit put the momentum back in Notre Dame's direction, and the Irish were able to hold off a huge push from Texas that included an official visit to Austin on May 4. Osafo-Mensah, the highest rated defensive end to commit to Notre Dame since Daelin Hayes in the class of 2016, is also a National Honor Society inductee and a soon-to-be Eagle Scout. He is currently committed to play in the Under Armour All-American Game and has an offer to play in the Adidas All-American Bowl.