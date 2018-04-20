Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Notre Dame has finally struck on the offensive side of the ball in the 2019 class landing a commitment from Metuchen (N.J). St. Joseph's offensive lineman John Olmstead.
The 6-foot-6, 285-pounder picked the Irish over Michigan, Minnesota, Ole Miss and Rutgers. Olmstead also had offers from Florida, Florida State, LSU, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, UCLA, Penn State, Wisconsin and Virginia Tech, among others.
Olmstead visited South Bend for the third time on April 9, which helped sell the nation's No. 63 player on the notion that Notre Dame was the right choice. He previously made trips last summer and on Nov. 18 this past fall for the Navy game.
"I love it out there," Olmstead said of Notre Dame shortly after releasing his top 10 in March. "It's a great school with great academics and great football."
Early on Olmstead built a strong relationship with former Irish offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, but the Rivals100 prospect quickly connected with Jeff Quinn and was a fan of what he saw on and off the field from the new Irish assistant.
Olmstead could become the highest ranked offensive lineman to sign with the Irish since Tommy Kraemer (No. 41) in the 2016 class.
Notre Dame's 2019 class now consists of four members with Olmstead joining four-star defensive linemen Jacob Lacey and Hunter Spears and three-star cornerback KJ Wallace.
