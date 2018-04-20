Notre Dame has finally struck on the offensive side of the ball in the 2019 class landing a commitment from Metuchen (N.J). St. Joseph's offensive lineman John Olmstead.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pounder picked the Irish over Michigan, Minnesota, Ole Miss and Rutgers. Olmstead also had offers from Florida, Florida State, LSU, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, UCLA, Penn State, Wisconsin and Virginia Tech, among others.

Olmstead visited South Bend for the third time on April 9, which helped sell the nation's No. 63 player on the notion that Notre Dame was the right choice. He previously made trips last summer and on Nov. 18 this past fall for the Navy game.