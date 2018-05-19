New Irish Commit NaNa Osafo-Mensah Is 'A Notre Dame Kid'
Notre Dame has added a huge piece to its 2019 defensive class with a commitment from four-star Rivals250 defensive end NaNa Osafo-Mensah.
David Beaudin, Osafo-Mensah’s head coach at Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic, said Osafo-Mensah is the kind of player and person Notre Dame looks for.
“To me, he’s Notre Dame kid,” Beaudin said “He definitely fits that mold, for sure.
In Osafo-Mensah, Beaudin said, Notre Dame is getting a true gem of a player.
“I can’t say enough about this kid,” Beaudin said. “I’ve coached a lot of kids and he’s right there at the top.”
Beaudin said Osafo-Mensah tops that list because of the work ethic he’s shown so early in his career.
“He is a leader,” Beaudin said. “He takes of the other guys in the locker room and helps the team. He tries to bring guys up to his level as opposed to leading by pointing fingers. He hold himself accountable and when he speaks, the rest of the team listens.”
That leadership, Beaudin said, is just one of the many traits that makes Osafo-Mensah the player he is.
One of the firsts things people notice about Osafo-Mensah, Beaudin said, is his size.
“For one, he’s long. He’s all of 6-foot-4 right now, and growing,” Beaudin said. “He’s got a great frame and unbelievable get off. Sometimes you see kid that long that aren’t as twitchy as some, but he is. He’s a fast-twitch kid.”
Outside of football, Beaudin said Osafo-Mensah carries the traits of a person that any college coach would be glad to add to their program.
“In terms of off-the-field intangibles, I can say he checks every box,” Beaudin said. “He is an ultimate leader and a strong, faith based kid. He’s a special, special kid. He’s a high character guy.”
While he may calm and collected off the field, Beaudin said Osafo-Mensah is an entirely different person when the lights come on.
“He’s such a mild mannered kid, but he can flip a switch and play some defense,” Beaudin said. “He’s a football first kid and is just an impressive young man.”
