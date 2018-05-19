Notre Dame has added a huge piece to its 2019 defensive class with a commitment from four-star Rivals250 defensive end NaNa Osafo-Mensah.

David Beaudin, Osafo-Mensah’s head coach at Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic, said Osafo-Mensah is the kind of player and person Notre Dame looks for.

“To me, he’s Notre Dame kid,” Beaudin said “He definitely fits that mold, for sure.

In Osafo-Mensah, Beaudin said, Notre Dame is getting a true gem of a player.

“I can’t say enough about this kid,” Beaudin said. “I’ve coached a lot of kids and he’s right there at the top.”

Beaudin said Osafo-Mensah tops that list because of the work ethic he’s shown so early in his career.

“He is a leader,” Beaudin said. “He takes of the other guys in the locker room and helps the team. He tries to bring guys up to his level as opposed to leading by pointing fingers. He hold himself accountable and when he speaks, the rest of the team listens.”

That leadership, Beaudin said, is just one of the many traits that makes Osafo-Mensah the player he is.

One of the firsts things people notice about Osafo-Mensah, Beaudin said, is his size.