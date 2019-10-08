Notre Dame's matchup with USC on Saturday will be by far its biggest recruiting weekend of the fall. The Fighting Irish will have committed 2020 official and unofficial visitors, elite targets in the 2021 class, and class of 2022 recruits with Power Five conference offers all on campus. The visitor list for the Irish for the rivalry contest is long, and Blue & Gold Illustrated will report on every recruit expected in. This article focuses on four prospects specifically that are very important for Notre Dame's recruiting efforts in the 2021 class.

Can Notre Dame close on elite receiver Lorenzo Styles? (Rivals.com)

*** Pickerington (Ohio) Central wide receiver Lorenzo Styles, the nation's No. 28 prospect and No. 2 recruit in Ohio for the 2021 class, locked in his visit early in September during a conversation with Irish receivers coach Del Alexander. Styles' recruitment has long been viewed as a fight between Notre Dame and Ohio State, but schools in the SEC are starting to get more involved for the four-star talent. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound versatile prospect visited the Buckeyes last weekend, and the Irish now get a shot with Styles.

“I really like Coach [Chip] Long and Coach [DelVaughn] Alexander a lot,” Styles previously told BGI. “I really feel like they can help me improve my game. I think I could bring something to that program." There are currently two FutureCast picks in for Styles, and both are for him to choose Ohio State. The Irish have a great shot in Styles' recruitment, but it seems that Styles will be taking his time with the process. *** Styles is a monstrous target for the Fighting Irish, and so is Matthews (N.C.) Weddington playmaker Will Shipley, the nation's No. 1 all-purpose back and No. 53 overall prospect. Shipley has emerged as a huge target on Notre Dame's board, and running backs coach Lance Taylor and offensive coordinator Chip Long are working hard on Shipley.

"The gameday atmosphere is really going to mean a lot to me," he told BGI about what he's looking forward to about his ND visit. "I want my parents to speak with Coach Taylor and what they think of him. They've spoken to him over the phone but not face-to-face though. "Hopefully, I'll be able to speak with Coach Kelly. I've spoken to him on the phone a couple of times so getting to meet him would be great. I also want to see the on-field aspect of everything -- the fans and all of that." Shipley has a long list of offers and hasn't narrowed down his recruitment to any schools at this point. The likes of Clemson, Notre Dame, North Carolina, N.C. State, Northwestern, Stanford, and others are involved in Shipley's recruitment. *** Clarkston (Mich.) 2021 offensive lineman Rocco Spindler is also expected on campus this weekend. Rivals ranks Spindler as the No. 3 offensive guard and No. 82 overall prospect in the land.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder is seen as a Michigan lean right now, but there's no denying that Spindler has a very high view of the Irish and offensive line coach Jeff Quinn. Notre Dame has a big chance this weekend to roll out the red carpet for one of its top targets. Spindler has the potential to play anywhere on the offensive line and is a strong interior defensive lineman as well. *** If there's a prospect on commit watch for this weekend, it's Athens (Ga.) Academy class of 2021 athlete Deion Colzie. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound wide receiver target, who ranks as the nation's No. 95 prospect, is considered a Notre Dame lean. This weekend will be his fourth visit to Notre Dame.

"I'm looking to see how they're using their receivers this year," Colzie told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "I know they lost a couple of guys, but I feel like they're doing a good job of reloading and the young guys will show out." There will be lots of visitor news throughout the week and after the visitor weekend at Blue & Gold Illustrated, so make sure to stay locked in.