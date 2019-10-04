In-Depth With 2021 RB Will Shipley: Where Notre Dame Stands (Part II)
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish offered Matthews (N.C.) Weddington class of 2021 playmaker Will Shipley, the nation's No. 53 recruit and No. 1 all-purpose back, a scholarship on May 1.
Since that day, his view of the Fighting Irish has only gone up. He's talked with a current Notre Dame player and a couple of commits to learn more about the program.
"Their reputation has always been great," Shipley said. "I've heard the gameday atmosphere is awesome. They have a great recruiting class in 2021. My family has been really close with Osita Ekwonu's family since I was in middle school. I've talked to him, Tyler Buchner, and Blake Fisher about Notre Dame. Being able to converse with them about why they chose Notre Dame, I've really got the perception of it's a great school and great football program."
Education is an important factor in Shipley's recruitment, which is a good sign for Notre Dame's chances in Shipley's recruitment.
"I want to major in something business-related," Shipley explained. "Engineering is also in there as well; I love math."
Of course, there are other factors at play as well for the elite prospect.
"Academics plays a huge role," he said. "Relationships with the coaches. Another big thing for me is coaching staff stability. Is the head coach maybe looking at another place? How long will the staff stay there? That's going to play a big role and how the running backs are used in the offense."
