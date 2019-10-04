The Notre Dame Fighting Irish offered Matthews (N.C.) Weddington class of 2021 playmaker Will Shipley, the nation's No. 53 recruit and No. 1 all-purpose back, a scholarship on May 1.

Since that day, his view of the Fighting Irish has only gone up. He's talked with a current Notre Dame player and a couple of commits to learn more about the program.

"Their reputation has always been great," Shipley said. "I've heard the gameday atmosphere is awesome. They have a great recruiting class in 2021. My family has been really close with Osita Ekwonu's family since I was in middle school. I've talked to him, Tyler Buchner, and Blake Fisher about Notre Dame. Being able to converse with them about why they chose Notre Dame, I've really got the perception of it's a great school and great football program."

Education is an important factor in Shipley's recruitment, which is a good sign for Notre Dame's chances in Shipley's recruitment.