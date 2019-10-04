News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-04 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

In-Depth With 2021 RB Will Shipley: Where Notre Dame Stands (Part II)

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish offered Matthews (N.C.) Weddington class of 2021 playmaker Will Shipley, the nation's No. 53 recruit and No. 1 all-purpose back, a scholarship on May 1.

Since that day, his view of the Fighting Irish has only gone up. He's talked with a current Notre Dame player and a couple of commits to learn more about the program.

"Their reputation has always been great," Shipley said. "I've heard the gameday atmosphere is awesome. They have a great recruiting class in 2021. My family has been really close with Osita Ekwonu's family since I was in middle school. I've talked to him, Tyler Buchner, and Blake Fisher about Notre Dame. Being able to converse with them about why they chose Notre Dame, I've really got the perception of it's a great school and great football program."

Education is an important factor in Shipley's recruitment, which is a good sign for Notre Dame's chances in Shipley's recruitment.

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

"I want to major in something business-related," Shipley explained. "Engineering is also in there as well; I love math."

Of course, there are other factors at play as well for the elite prospect.

"Academics plays a huge role," he said. "Relationships with the coaches. Another big thing for me is coaching staff stability. Is the head coach maybe looking at another place? How long will the staff stay there? That's going to play a big role and how the running backs are used in the offense."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}