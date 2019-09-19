2021 Four-Star WR Deion Colzie Shares The Latest On Notre Dame
Deion Colzie's phone was buzzing on September 1.It was the day that college coaches could start "officially" recruiting prospects in the class of 2021, and for the nation's No. 6 athlete from Athen...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news