By the Numbers: Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech analysis

2 Interceptions returned for touchdowns by junior rover Jack Kiser, after his 43-yard pick-six against the Yellow Jackets. Earlier this season, he had 66-yard interception return touchdown versus Wisconsin. Kiser is the first Irish defensive player with two touchdowns in a season since cornerback Julian Love in 2017.

Jack Kiser (24) has returned two interceptions for touchdowns this season. (Chad Weaver)

2 Defensive touchdowns for the Fighting Irish in two games this season. Graduate student linebacker Drew White had a 48-yard interception return touchdown and Kiser had a 66-yard pick-six in Notre Dame’s 41-13 win over Wisconsin Sept. 25. Against Georgia Tech, Kiser had a 43-yard interception return touchdown and graduate student defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa had a 70-yard fumble return score, the first of his career. The last time Irish had two defensive touchdowns in two games during the same season was in 2002, when they did it in wins against Purdue (24-17) and Stanford (31-7).

5 Forced fumbles for junior defensive end Isaiah Foskey, after he recorded two against Georgia Tech. That figure is tied for the second most in the country, one behind the national leader.

6 Fighting Irish players made their first-ever game appearances at Notre Dame during the win over Georgia Tech —quarterback Cole Capen, running back Connor Ratigan, safety Chase Love, cornerbacks Marcus Thorne and Mike Graves, and kicker Josh Bryan. All but Bryan are walk-ons.

10 Wins or more for the fifth consecutive season for Notre Dame for the first time in program history.

24 Points in the first quarter for Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish had tallied just 35 first-quarter points in the first 10 games of the season (3.5 per game). The 24 first-quarter points versus the Yellow Jackets are the most the Irish tallied since putting up 28 against Miami (Ohio) en route to a 52-17 win on Sept. 30, 2017. In addition, Notre Dame’s 45 first-half points were its most since it had 45 in that 2017 game against Miami (Ohio).

35 Drives and 12 quarters of play since the Notre Dame defense last allowed touchdown. The last time an opponent crossed the goal line against the Irish was North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell’s 31-yard scramble with just more then seven minutes remaining in that game. Since then, the Irish have surrendered only three field goals in three games. The last time the Irish did not allow a touchdown in three straight games was nine years ago — 20-3 at Michigan State on Sept. 15, 2012, 13-6 vs. Michigan on Sept. 22, 2012 and 41-3 against Miami in Chicago on Oct. 6, 2012.

38 Sacks for Notre Dame through 11 games this season, after registering six against Georgia Tech. That is the most of the Brian Kelly era and the most for the Irish since the 2003 team registered 39 quarterback takedowns.

55-0 Is the fifth-largest shutout in the modern era of Notre Dame history. It is the largest since the Fighting Irish defeated Rutgers 62-0 in 1996.

Tyler Buchner (12) runs for 68 yards in the third quarter. (Chad Weaver)