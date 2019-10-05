Blue And Gold Newsstand: October 5
Seen On Blue And Gold
Jarrett Patterson: Notre Dame's Processing Center
Pro Football Focus Preview: Bowling Green Defense
Notre Dame And Why It Is Now Playing The MAC
Notre Dame Notebook: Quarterback Insights, More From Kelly Radio Show
In-Depth With 2021 RB Will Shipley: Where Notre Dame Stands (Part II)
BGI Staff Predictions: Bowling Green At Notre Dame
PODCAST: Breaking Down Notre Dame 2021 QB Commit Tyler Buchner
Tweets Of The Day
While speaking at an alumni event, Mike Brey just said Rex Pflueger is about two weeks from being full go #NotreDame— Andrew Mentock (@AndrewMentock) October 4, 2019
The mission remains consistent: graduate and win.— Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) October 4, 2019
Tonight we celebrated Kenzel, during his senior night football game.
Very proud of the man he is becoming. pic.twitter.com/3uug4taE4b
11yd TD pass from Caleb Jacob @CalebJacob05 to Michael Mayer @MMayer1001. 11:51 to go in 2Q. Mayer with 3 TD catches already tonight. #CovCath leading Boone County 42-0. #CovingtonCatholic @CovCathColonels— CCH Football Alumni (@CovCathFBAlumni) October 4, 2019
Chris Tyree is unlikely to play tonight with an ankle injury, but he’s someone I can see taking meaningful carries as a true freshman at #NotreDame next season. pic.twitter.com/nduyrHwKsw— Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) October 4, 2019
Notre Dame DL commit Aidan Keanaaina (@AidanAkfootball) with a huge fourth down stop. Very physical game. @BGI_MikeSinger pic.twitter.com/e8rdx8i5d2— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 5, 2019
Got to chat with #NotreDame running back Chris Tyree at Thomas Dale this morning. He’s still very solid with the Fighting Irish and is looking forward to visiting ND Oct. 12 pic.twitter.com/n2wyPhCjm0— Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) October 4, 2019
Had a blast talking Bishop’s Football and sharing about two incredible student-athletes @tylerbuchner and @claypetry1— Danny Mitchell (@CoachD_Mitch) October 4, 2019
Thank you @BGI_MikeSinger for having me on the Notre Dame Podcast “Pod like a Champion”! https://t.co/TLwVwriEzw
Video Of The Day
You ready?#GoIrish ☘️ #BeatFalcons pic.twitter.com/QlOTGSm0gU— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 5, 2019
Headlines
Captaincy Next Step In Hainsey’s Evolution -- UND.com
Rock band ‘Chicago’ to perform during Notre Dame Football's halftime show -- ABC57
Things To Learn: Notre Dame’s personnel choices more noteworthy than actual performance -- NBC Sports
Product of a football family, a heartfelt talk brought Notre Dame's Cole Kmet back to the sport -- Indy Sports
Notre Dame vs. Bowling Green odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from simulation on 52-34 roll -- CBS Sports
