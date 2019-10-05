News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-05 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue And Gold Newsstand: October 5

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Seen On Blue And Gold

Jarrett Patterson: Notre Dame's Processing Center

Pro Football Focus Preview: Bowling Green Defense

Notre Dame And Why It Is Now Playing The MAC

Notre Dame Notebook: Quarterback Insights, More From Kelly Radio Show

In-Depth With 2021 RB Will Shipley: Where Notre Dame Stands (Part II)

BGI Staff Predictions: Bowling Green At Notre Dame

PODCAST: Breaking Down Notre Dame 2021 QB Commit Tyler Buchner

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

Headlines

Captaincy Next Step In Hainsey’s Evolution -- UND.com

Rock band ‘Chicago’ to perform during Notre Dame Football's halftime show -- ABC57

Things To Learn: Notre Dame’s personnel choices more noteworthy than actual performance -- NBC Sports

Product of a football family, a heartfelt talk brought Notre Dame's Cole Kmet back to the sport -- Indy Sports

Notre Dame vs. Bowling Green odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from simulation on 52-34 roll -- CBS Sports

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}