PODCAST: Breaking Down Notre Dame 2021 QB Commit Tyler Buchner
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer brings La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop's School offensive coordinator Danny Mitchell on Pod Like A Champion to discuss his star quarterback and Notre Dame commit Tyler Buchner. What are the Fighting Irish getting in the Rivals100 four-star prospect?
Give a listen below.
