News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-04 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Breaking Down Notre Dame 2021 QB Commit Tyler Buchner

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer brings La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop's School offensive coordinator Danny Mitchell on Pod Like A Champion to discuss his star quarterback and Notre Dame commit Tyler Buchner. What are the Fighting Irish getting in the Rivals100 four-star prospect?

Give a listen below.


Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}